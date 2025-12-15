This International Pawn Star Stock Just Hit New All-Time Highs

FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) operates over 3,000 pawnshops and provides POS payment solutions across the U.S., Latin America, and the U.K.

FCFS exhibits strong technical momentum, with a 100% “Buy” Barchart opinion.

Shares are up more than 50% in the past year.

Analyst sentiment is bullish with multiple “Strong Buy” ratings.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $7.23 billion, FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) is a leading operator of pawn stores and a provider of retail point-of-sale (POS) payment solutions. Incorporated in 1988, the company operates over 3,000 pawnshops across the United States and Latin America, including Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Colombia. The company has also expanded into the U.K. with the acquisition of H&T Group.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. FCFS checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a new “Buy” on Dec. 3, the stock has gained 0.48%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for FirstCash

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

FirstCash hit an all-time high of $166.08 on Nov. 6.

FCFS has a Weighted Alpha of +57.01.

FirstCash has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock gained 53.56% over the past year.

FCFS has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $163.40 with a 50-day moving average of $157.11.

FirstCash made 7 new highs and gained 2.01% in the last month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.82.

There’s a technical support level around $161.21.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$7.23 billion market capitalization.

19.69x trailing price-earnings ratio.

1.03% Dividend yield

Revenue is projected to grow 6.75% this year and another 11.42% next year.

Earnings are estimated to increase 29.40% this year and an additional 16.71% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on FirstCash

It looks like Wall Street and individual investors like this stock.

The Wall Street analysts tracked by Barchart have given 5 “Strong Buy” and 3 “Hold” opinions on the stock with price targets between $157 and $205.

Value Line rates it “Above Average” with price targets between $160 and $245.

CFRA’s MarketScope Advisor rates it a “Strong Buy.”

Morningstar thinks with the stock’s recent runup, it’s 7% overvalued.

1,409 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think it will beat the market, while 100 think it won't.

3,750 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Hold.”

Short interest is low at 1.35% of the float.

The Bottom Line on FirstCash

There is a lot of positive interest and expectations for this stock. Money can be made when the people who have cash can loan it to the people who don’t.

Today’s Chart of the Day was written by Jim Van Meerten. Read previous editions of the daily newsletter here.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.