How Is Revvity's Stock Performance Compared to Other Health Care Stocks?

Revvity, Inc. (RVTY), headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of health sciences solutions, technologies, and diagnostic services. Valued at $11.4 billion by market cap, the company focuses on translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection, diagnosis, informatics, and other areas.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and RVTY perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the diagnostics & research industry. Revvity’s strengths include diversification, scale, cross-business synergies, brand equity, financial resilience, and technological capabilities. These strengths enable the company to innovate, adapt to market changes, and maintain a competitive edge in the healthcare and diagnostics landscape, driving growth and leadership in the industry.
Despite its notable strength, RVTY slipped 21.7% from its 52-week high of $128.29, achieved on Jan. 30. Over the past three months, RVTY stock has gained 21.3%, outperforming the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV)11.6% gains during the same time frame.
In the longer term, shares of RVTY rose 5% on a six-month basis but dipped 13.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLV’s six-month gains of 12.6% and 9.3% returns over the last year.
To confirm the bullish trend, RVTY is trading above its 50-day moving average since early October, with slight fluctuations. The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late November.
On Oct. 27, RVTY shares closed down by 1.8% after reporting its Q3 results. Its revenue stood at $7 billion, up 2.2% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS fell 7.8% from the year-ago quarter to $1.18.
RVTY’s rival, Danaher Corporation (DHR), has taken the lead over the stock, with 10.4% gains on a six-month basis and a 3.5% downtick over the past 52 weeks.
Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on RVTY’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 18 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $112.53 suggests a potential upside of 12% from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.