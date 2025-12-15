How Is Kimco Realty's Stock Performance Compared to Other Real Estate Stocks?

With a market cap of $13.7 billion , Kimco Realty Corporation ( KIM ) is a leading U.S. real estate investment trust specializing in high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties concentrated in top metropolitan and high-barrier-to-entry markets. The company brings more than 65 years of expertise in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and redevelopment.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Kimco Realty fits this criterion perfectly. As of September 30, 2025, Kimco owned interests in 564 U.S. properties totaling approximately 100 million square feet, with a strong focus on necessity-based tenants and corporate responsibility.

Shares of the Jericho, New York-based company have declined 19.6% from its 52-week high of $25.06 . Over the past three months, its shares have fallen nearly 10% , underperforming the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLRE ) 3.8% dip during the same period.

Longer term, KIM stock is down nearly 14% on a YTD basis, lagging behind XLRE's marginal gain. Moreover, shares of Kimco Realty have decreased 17.7% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLRE's 5.3% decline over the same time frame.

The stock has fallen below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late October.

Despite posting better-than-expected Q3 2025 FFO of $0.44 per share and revenue of $535.9 million, Kimco’s shares fell 1.9% on Oct. 30. The quarter reflected higher costs , including a $13.6 million increase in depreciation and amortization and an $8.0 million rise in interest expense, which partially offset revenue and operating gains.

In comparison, rival Realty Income Corporation ( O ) has outpaced KIM stock. Shares of Realty Income have risen 8.1% on a YTD basis and 4.7% over the past 52 weeks.