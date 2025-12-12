Is Fox Corporation Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Valued at a market cap of $31.9 billion , Fox Corporation ( FOXA ) is a media company based in New York. It primarily focuses on news, sports, and entertainment content.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and FOXA fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the entertainment industry. The company remains a leading player in U.S. media with a strategy centered on live, event-driven content that continues to attract large audiences.

This entertainment company is currently trading slightly below its 52-week high of $72.70 , reached recently on Dec. 11. Shares of FOXA have gained 22.3% over the past three months, considerably outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ( $DOWI ) 5.6% rise during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of FOXA are up 47.8%, compared to DOWI’s 14.5% return. In the longer term, FOXA has rallied 55.9% over the past 52 weeks, notably outpacing DOWI’s 10.3% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its bullish trend, FOXA has been trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year and has remained above its 50-day moving average since mid-May, with slight fluctuations.

Shares of FOXA surged 7.7% on Oct. 30 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 earnings results. Due to robust growth in revenue across all its reportable segments, the company’s total revenue improved 4.9% year-over-year to $3.7 billion, while its adjusted EPS of $1.51 increased 4.1% from the year-ago quarter. Both these figures handily topped the consensus estimates, bolstering investor confidence.

FOXA has also significantly outpaced its rival, The Walt Disney Company ( DIS ), which declined 1.7% over the past 52 weeks and gained 1.4% on a YTD basis.