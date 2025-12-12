Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Fox Corporation Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Fox Corporation logo on flatscreen by- monticello via Shutterstock
Fox Corporation logo on flatscreen by- monticello via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $31.9 billion, Fox Corporation (FOXA) is a media company based in New York. It primarily focuses on news, sports, and entertainment content. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and FOXA fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the entertainment industry. The company remains a leading player in U.S. media with a strategy centered on live, event-driven content that continues to attract large audiences.

This entertainment company is currently trading slightly below its 52-week high of $72.70, reached recently on Dec. 11. Shares of FOXA have gained 22.3% over the past three months, considerably outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI5.6% rise during the same time frame.             

www.barchart.com 

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of FOXA are up 47.8%, compared to DOWI’s 14.5% return. In the longer term, FOXA has rallied 55.9% over the past 52 weeks, notably outpacing DOWI’s 10.3% uptick over the same time frame. 

To confirm its bullish trend, FOXA has been trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year and has remained above its 50-day moving average since mid-May, with slight fluctuations.  

www.barchart.com 

Shares of FOXA surged 7.7% on Oct. 30 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 earnings results. Due to robust growth in revenue across all its reportable segments, the company’s total revenue improved 4.9% year-over-year to $3.7 billion, while its adjusted EPS of $1.51 increased 4.1% from the year-ago quarter. Both these figures handily topped the consensus estimates, bolstering investor confidence. 

FOXA has also significantly outpaced its rival, The Walt Disney Company (DIS), which declined 1.7% over the past 52 weeks and gained 1.4% on a YTD basis.  

Looking at FOXA’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 21 analysts covering it. While the company is trading above its mean price target of $70, its Street-high price target of $97 suggests a 33.8% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FOXA 72.09 +0.27 +0.38%
Fox Corp Cl A
$DOWI 48,678.92 -25.09 -0.05%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
DIS 112.65 +1.19 +1.07%
Walt Disney Company

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 1
Intel Is Reportedly Buying SambaNova Systems. What Does That Mean for INTC Stock?
EV in showroom by Robert Way via Shutterstock 2
Why Nio Stock’s Probability Curve Points to a Hidden Upside Setup
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Kathy Hutchins via Shutterstock 3
Morgan Stanley Just Broke Up with Tesla: Should You Buy or Sell TSLA Stock Here?
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Slip Before the Open as Oracle Dents Sentiment After Fed Cut
A concept image showing a periodic table for rare earth metals by William Potter via Shutterstock 5
USA Rare Earth Just Revved up Its Commercial Timeline. Should You Buy USAR Stock Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot