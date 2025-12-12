Is Fox Corporation Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Valued at a market cap of $31.9 billion, Fox Corporation (FOXA) is a media company based in New York. It primarily focuses on news, sports, and entertainment content.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and FOXA fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the entertainment industry. The company remains a leading player in U.S. media with a strategy centered on live, event-driven content that continues to attract large audiences.
This entertainment company is currently trading slightly below its 52-week high of $72.70, reached recently on Dec. 11. Shares of FOXA have gained 22.3% over the past three months, considerably outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI) 5.6% rise during the same time frame.
Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of FOXA are up 47.8%, compared to DOWI’s 14.5% return. In the longer term, FOXA has rallied 55.9% over the past 52 weeks, notably outpacing DOWI’s 10.3% uptick over the same time frame.
To confirm its bullish trend, FOXA has been trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year and has remained above its 50-day moving average since mid-May, with slight fluctuations.
Shares of FOXA surged 7.7% on Oct. 30 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 earnings results. Due to robust growth in revenue across all its reportable segments, the company’s total revenue improved 4.9% year-over-year to $3.7 billion, while its adjusted EPS of $1.51 increased 4.1% from the year-ago quarter. Both these figures handily topped the consensus estimates, bolstering investor confidence.
FOXA has also significantly outpaced its rival, The Walt Disney Company (DIS), which declined 1.7% over the past 52 weeks and gained 1.4% on a YTD basis.
Looking at FOXA’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 21 analysts covering it. While the company is trading above its mean price target of $70, its Street-high price target of $97 suggests a 33.8% premium to its current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.