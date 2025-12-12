Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Synchrony Financial Stock: Is SYF Outperforming the Financial Sector?

Aanchal Sugandh - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Synchrony Financial magnified-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock
Synchrony Financial magnified-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Synchrony Financial (SYF) offers digitally driven consumer financial services, including private-label and co-brand credit cards, installment loans, and savings products through Synchrony Bank. 

Boasting a market cap of approximately $30.5 billion, the company comfortably surpasses the $10 billion threshold that defines “large-cap” status and leverages its scale to support wide-ranging credit programs across major retailers and service providers.

Currently, SYF stock trades just slightly below its 52-week high of $86.22 made in Dec, underscoring persistent investor confidence. Plus, its 12.7% gain in the past three months easily beats the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF1.6% rise during the same stretch. 

www.barchart.com

Longer-term performance sharpens the contrast. SYF stock has climbed 25% over the past 52 weeks and 31.8% year-to-date (YTD), whereas XLF gained 10.2% across 52 weeks and 13.5% YTD, signaling that shares of Synchrony continue to outperform.

SYF stock has shown strong technical resilience, trading above its 50-day moving average of $74.46 and 200-day moving average of $65.77 since mid-June, although it did see a dip in October. However, its return above both averages by late Nov. signals renewed buyer confidence and strengthens trend support.

www.barchart.com

A notable intra-day jump occurred on Dec. 4, when SYF stock rose almost 1.6% after Synchrony and Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC (METUS) renewed their strategic residential-financing partnership. With already in effect since Oct 1, the multi-year renewal extends a decade-long collaboration and reinforces Synchrony’s position in a rapidly expanding, energy-efficient HVAC market.

For context, SYF’s rival SLM Corporation (SLM) has gained 3.4% over the past 52 weeks and declined marginally YTD, underscoring SYF’s stronger momentum and more convincing market traction.

24 analysts are backing SYF’s fundamental strength with a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating, while the stock is already trading above its mean price target of $82.58.


On the date of publication, Aanchal Sugandh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SYF 85.66 +1.11 +1.31%
Synchrony Financial
XLF 54.87 +0.98 +1.82%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
SLM 27.37 unch unch
SLM Corp

Most Popular News

A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Palantir: The Future of Defense Contracts or DiamondCluster 2.0? What Michael Burry Has to Say About PLTR Stock.
Image of Mark Zuckerberg by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 2
Could Meta Stock Skyrocket in 2026 If Mark Zuckerberg Declares Another ‘Year of Efficiency’?
Chipset held over rush hour traffic by Jae Young Ju via iStock 3
Dear Micron Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for December 17
Meta by creativeneko via Shutterstock 4
Is Google Stock a Buy Ahead of Its First AI Glasses Launch?
EV in showroom by Robert Way via Shutterstock 5
Why Nio Stock’s Probability Curve Points to a Hidden Upside Setup
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot