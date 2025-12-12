How Is Everest Group's Stock Performance Compared to Other Insurance Stocks?

Hamilton, Bermuda-based Everest Group, Ltd. ( EG ), through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. With a market cap of $13.2 billion , Everest operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks.” Everest Group fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the insurance industry.

Despite its notable strengths, EG stock prices have declined 13.1% from its 52-week high of $373.23 touched on Jan. 27. Meanwhile, EG stock prices have dropped 6.9% over the past three months, significantly underperforming the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF’s ( IAK ) 1.4% uptick during the same time frame.

Everest’s performance has remained grim over the longer term as well. EG stock prices have declined 10.5% on a YTD basis and over the past year, underperforming IAK’s 7.5% gains in 2025 and 5.3% returns over the past 52 weeks.

EG stock has traded mostly below its 200-day moving average with some fluctuations and along its downward-sloping 50-day moving average over the past year, underscoring its bearish trend.

Everest Group’s stock prices tanked 11.4% in a single trading session following the release of its disappointing Q3 results on Oct. 27. Due to a drop in premiums earned and muted growth in net investment income, the company’s overall topline for the quarter inched up by a modest 79 bps year-over-year to $4.3 billion, missing the Street’s expectations by 2.9%.

Meanwhile, due to an increase in loss ratio, commission and brokerage ratio, and other underwriting expenses, the company’s combined ratio increased to 103.4%, reflecting high inefficiency in policy sales. This resulted in a 48.4% year-over-year decline in net operating income per share to $7.54, missing the consensus estimates by a staggering 43.7%.

Everest has also underperformed compared to its peer, Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated’s ( RGA ) 5% decline in 2025 and 3.6% dip over the past 52 weeks.