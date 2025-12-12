Barchart.com
Is United Airlines Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

United Airlines Holdings Inc 777 plane-by Laser1987 via Shutterstock
United Airlines Holdings Inc 777 plane-by Laser1987 via Shutterstock

Chicago, Illinois-based United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is a primary U.S. carrier operating an extensive domestic and international network through its United, United Express, and regional partners. With a market cap of $34.9 billion, the company focuses on hub-and-spoke operations anchored in cities such as Chicago, Houston, Denver, and Newark.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and UAL perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the airlines industry. Its strategy emphasizes fleet modernization, capacity optimization, and premium cabin expansion to improve unit economics and competitiveness. 

UAL stock has fallen 6.6% from its 52-week high of $116, achieved on Jan. 22. Over the past three months, UAL stock has plunged marginally, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX7% rise during the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, shares of UAL rose 11.6% on a YTD basis, trailing NASX’s YTD gains of 22.2%. Additionally, UAL climbed 9.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind NASX’s 17.8% returns during the same time frame.

Technically, UAL has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early August and has climbed above the 50-day moving average in the end of last month, indicating an uptrend.  

www.barchart.com

On Dec. 2, United Airlines shares rose 4% in the afternoon session after TD Cowen reaffirmed its “Buy” rating, named the carrier its “Best Idea for 2026,” and set a $125 price target. The firm cited anticipated improvements in Boeing’s production cadence that should support United’s fleet renewal, expand premium seating, and lower non-fuel costs. The stock also benefited from United’s announcement of a new partnership to modernize its sales technology.

Top competitor, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), has surpassed UAL with a 16.6% rise on a YTD basis and a 11.2% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

Nonetheless, Wall Street analysts are highly bullish on UAL’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 23 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $125.86 suggests a potential upside of 16.1% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

