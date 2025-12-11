Robinhood Stock Gets Dragged Down by the Crypto Selloff. Should You Buy the Dip?

Robinhood app on phone by Andrew Neel via Unsplash

Robinhood (HOOD) stock tanked about 9% today after the California-based financial technology giant reported a broad-based decline in monthly trading volume.

In November, the company saw volumes decline by 37% across equities, 28% in options, and 12% in crypto as bubble concerns and macro uncertainty triggered a sharp selloff in risk assets.

Versus its year-to-date high in October, Robinhood stock is down some 20% at the time of writing.

Is It Worth Buying Robinhood Stock on the Pullback?

Investors punished HOOD shares on Thursday mostly because transaction-based revenue currently makes up more than half of the company’s overall revenue (57% in the third quarter of 2025).

Still, Brett Knoblauch – a senior Cantor Fitzgerald analyst – recommends that long-term investors treat this pullback as a buying opportunity for two big reasons.

First, the monthly decline in trading volume was somewhat expected; and second, the NYSE-listed firm is executing well on its international growth initiatives that are expanding its total addressable market (TAM).

Earlier this week, the fintech acquired PT Buana Capital Sekuritas and Pedagang Kripto, marking its entry into the Indonesian market, home to roughly 36 million stock and crypto market investors.

What Could Drive HOOD Shares Higher in 2026?

Brett Knoblauch remains bullish on Robinhood shares also because of the firm’s recent entry into prediction markets.

In an interview with CNBC last month , the online trading platform dubbed prediction markets its fastest growing segment “ever.”

According to the Cantor Fitzgerald expert, continued momentum in that business could see HOOD rallying back to $152 next year, indicating potential upside of about 22% from current levels.

Options traders seem to share his optimism on the fintech stock as well.

According to Barchart, derivative data suggests Robinhood Markets will pull back above $150 per share in the first quarter of 2026.

Robinhood Remains in Favor With Wall Street Analysts

Other Wall Street analysts are just as bullish on Robinhood shares for the next 12 months.