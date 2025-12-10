Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Hogs Post Wednesday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock
Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

Lean hog futures were down a nickel in the soon to expire December contracts, with other contracts up 55 to 85 cents.  USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $70.05 on Wednesday afternoon, down $1.38 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 5 cents on December 8 at $81.89. 

Commitment of Traders data showed a total of 7,306 contracts cut from the managed money net long in the week of 11/10 at 71,512 contracts in lean hog futures and options.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was 83 cents higher to $97.27 per cwt. The picnic and ham primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 490,000 head, taking the week to date total to 1.471 million head. That was 28,000 head above last week and 16,264 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $82.450, down $0.050,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $82.425, up $0.550

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $87.375, up $0.850,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEG26 82.425s +0.550 +0.67%
Lean Hogs
HEZ25 82.450s -0.050 -0.06%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 87.375s +0.850 +0.98%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 1
Can Amazon Stock Hit $400 in 2026?
Glass jar with the word Dividend by Andrii Yalanskyi via Shutterstock 2
Forget The Fed and Buy This Dividend Stock for 2026
Image by bit mechanic via Shutterstock 3
Morgan Stanley Is Sweetening on MP Materials Stock Following ‘Historic Deal.’ Should You Buy MP Here?
Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock 4
Apple Stock Marks a Solid Comeback. Is AAPL a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2026?
Space Technology by Rini_ com via Shutterstock 5
The Options Market Is Pricing in Huge Uncertainty for AST SpaceMobile (ASTS): Here’s How to Break the Deadlock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot