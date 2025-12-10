Barchart.com
Hogs Mostly Higher at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Piglets napping by Larry White via Pixabay
Lean hog futures are showing steady trade in soon to expire December, with other contracts up 5o cents to $1.  USDA’s national base hog price was not reported due to packer submission issues. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 5 cents on December 8 at $81.89. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was 33 cents higher to $96.77 per cwt. The picnic, ham, and rib primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 493,000 head, taking the week to date total to 981,000 head. That was 10,000 head above last week and 9,285 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  are at $82.500, unch,,

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $82.450, up $0.575

Apr 26 Hogs  is at $87.425, up $0.900,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEG26 82.425 +0.550 +0.67%
Lean Hogs
HEZ25 82.450s -0.050 -0.06%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 87.375s +0.850 +0.98%
Lean Hogs

