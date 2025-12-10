Should You Buy Galaxy Digital Stock in December 2025?

Bitcoin and cash by David McBee via Pexels

Galaxy Digital (GLXY) stock rallied some 13% on Dec. 9 amid renewed crypto market enthusiasm that saw Bitcoin (BTCUSD) briefly exceed the $94,000 level.

GLXY popped on Tuesday also because Citizens’ senior analyst Devin Ryan said the crypto stock could hit $60 next year, indicating potential upside of a whopping 100% from here.

Despite the surge, however, Galaxy Digital shares remain down over 30% versus their year-to-date high set in mid-October.

Why Is Citizens Bullish on Galaxy Digital Stock?

Citizens sees massive upside in GLXY shares since the company is positioned to “capture outsized share in two transformative markets” – artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrencies.

The Nasdaq-listed firm stands to benefit from a continued crypto market recovery in 2026 and the expanding digital asset ETF market, which should drive higher free income and trading revenues.

Plus, its data center infrastructure powers AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads as well.

This “multi-engine growth model” could enable this crypto stock to as much as double from here over the next 12 months, Devin Ryan told clients in a research note this week.

Technicals Warrant Buying GLXY Shares

GLXY management has been committed to growing the firm’s institutional reach this year through partnerships like the Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF.

That vehicle is nearing regulatory approval and represents another meaningful revenue stream for the New York-headquartered firm.

Technicals also warrant investing in Galaxy Digital shares at current levels.

Following this week’s rally, the crypto stock looks poised to challenge its 100-day moving average (MA) at a little over $30 – a decisive break above which could accelerate upward momentum in 2026.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Galaxy Digital?

While not as bullish as Devin Ryan, other Wall Street analysts also favor owning GLXY shares for 2026.