Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Steel Dynamics Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Steel Dynamics Inc_ hand holding phone -by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Steel Dynamics Inc_ hand holding phone -by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $24.2 billion, Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) is a steel producer and metal recycler based in Fort Wayne, Indiana. It produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, coated sheet steel, structural beams and rails, specialty steel, while also running extensive metals-recycling operations, downstream steel fabrication, and aluminum production.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and STLD fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the steel industry. With a broad product portfolio, significant steel-making capacity, and a vertically integrated business model, the company stands out as a major U.S. player in steel & industrial materials.

This steel company is currently trading 4.3% below its 52-week high of $172.94, reached on Dec. 3. Shares of STLD have rallied 27% over the past three months, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI4% rise during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com 

In the longer term, STLD has soared 19.7% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing DOWI’s 7.1% uptick over the same time frame. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of STLD are up 45%, compared to DOWI’s 11.8% return. 

To confirm its bullish trend, STLD has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since late August. 

www.barchart.com 

On Oct. 20, shares of STLD surged 2.5% after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results. The company’s net sales increased 11.2% year-over-year to $4.8 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by 3%. Moreover, its EPS of $2.74 improved 33.7% from the year-ago quarter, topping analyst expectations of $2.66. 

STLD has also outpaced its rival, Nucor Corporation (NUE), which gained 9.4% over the past 52 weeks and 35.5% on a YTD basis. 

Given STLD’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 13 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $172 suggests a 4% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$DOWI 47,547.83 -12.46 -0.03%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
STLD 168.48 +3.05 +1.84%
Steel Dynamics Inc
NUE 161.73 +3.59 +2.27%
Nucor Corp

Most Popular News

Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 1
Can Amazon Stock Hit $400 in 2026?
Image by bit mechanic via Shutterstock 2
Morgan Stanley Is Sweetening on MP Materials Stock Following ‘Historic Deal.’ Should You Buy MP Here?
Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock 3
Apple Stock Marks a Solid Comeback. Is AAPL a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2026?
Space Technology by Rini_ com via Shutterstock 4
The Options Market Is Pricing in Huge Uncertainty for AST SpaceMobile (ASTS): Here’s How to Break the Deadlock
Glass jar with the word Dividend by Andrii Yalanskyi via Shutterstock 5
Forget The Fed and Buy This Dividend Stock for 2026
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot