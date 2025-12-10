Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Weyerhaeuser Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Weyerhaeuser Co_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock
Weyerhaeuser Co_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock

Seattle, Washington-based Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), is one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, and owns or controls approximately 10.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., as well as additional public timberlands managed under long-term licenses in Canada. Valued at $16.1 billion by market cap, the company primarily grows and harvests trees, develops and constructs real estate, and makes a range of forest products. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and WY perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the REIT - specialty industry. Weyerhaeuser's strengths include its extensive timberland holdings, which ensure a sustainable supply of raw materials and strengthen its strong brand reputation for environmental stewardship. The company's operational efficiency optimizes production, reduces waste, and lowers costs, enabling competitive pricing and adaptability to market demands.

Despite its notable strength, WY slipped 32.4% from its 52-week high of $32.70, achieved on Dec. 6, 2024. Over the past three months, WY stock has declined 12.5%, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 4% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, shares of WY fell 18.1% on a six-month basis and dipped 30.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming DOWI’s six-month gains of 11.2% and 7.1% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, WY has been trading below its 50-day moving average since mid-March, with some fluctuations. The stock has been trading below its 200-day moving average over the past year, with slight fluctuations. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 30, WY shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.06 exceeded Wall Street expectations of an adjusted loss of $0.07 per share. The company’s revenue was $1.72 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.65 billion.

In the competitive arena of REIT - specialty, PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) has taken the lead over WY, with a marginal downtick on a six-month basis and 11.8% losses over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on WY’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 13 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $30.18 suggests a notable potential upside of 36.4% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
WY 22.12 -0.16 -0.72%
Weyerhaeuser Company
PCH 39.14 -0.91 -2.27%
Potlatch Corp
$DOWI 47,560.29 -179.03 -0.38%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

Most Popular News

Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 1
Can Google Stock Hit $400 in 2026?
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 2
2 Reasons to Hit Pause on Netflix Stock Now
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 3
Analysts Are Betting on Broadcom Stock for 2026. Should You Load Up on Shares Now?
Yen chart by Ca-Ssis via iStock 4
Is a Global Margin Call Coming? How a Bank of Japan Rate Hike Could Trigger the Next Market Shock
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 5
Is a Short Squeeze Brewing in iRobot Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot