Hogs Mixed on Tuesday

Pink pig in pasture by DESPIERRES via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are up a dime in nearby December, with other contracts down 15 to 50 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $71.01 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 3 cents on December 5 at $81.84.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was back up $2.76 to $98.27 per cwt. The rib and loin primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 494,000 head. That was 12,000 head above last week and 8,352 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs are at $82.400, up $0.100,

Feb 26 Hogs are at $82.250, down $0.150