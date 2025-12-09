Barchart.com
Hogs Mixed on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Pink pig in pasture by DESPIERRES via Pixabay
Lean hog futures are up a dime in nearby December, with other contracts down 15 to 50 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $71.01 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 3 cents on December 5 at $81.84. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was back up $2.76 to $98.27 per cwt. The rib and loin primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 494,000 head. That was 12,000 head above last week and 8,352 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  are at $82.400, up $0.100,

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $82.250, down $0.150

Apr 26 Hogs  is at $86.675, down $0.300,


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEG26 81.925 -0.475 -0.58%
Lean Hogs
HEZ25 82.475 +0.175 +0.21%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 86.425 -0.550 -0.63%
Lean Hogs

