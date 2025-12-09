Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

How is eBay’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Internet Stocks?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
EBay Inc_ logo by- JHVEPhoto via iStock
EBay Inc_ logo by- JHVEPhoto via iStock

Valued at a market cap of $37.3 billion, eBay Inc. (EBAY) is a global e-commerce marketplace headquartered in San Jose, California. The company enables millions of buyers and sellers to connect through its online platform, offering new and used products across numerous categories.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and eBay fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the internet retail industry. eBay primarily operates as a marketplace facilitator, generating revenue from transaction fees, advertising services, and payment-related activities. Known for its auction-style listings and fixed-price sales format, eBay remains one of the world’s largest online marketplaces, serving users in over 190 markets.

The e-commerce titan is currently trading 17.1% below its 52-week high of $101.15. EBAY has fallen 9.9% over the past three months, trailing the First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund’s (FDN3.4% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the bigger picture, EBAY has been on an impressive run, soaring 31.8% over the past year, handily beating FDN’s modest 6.7% gain. The momentum is just as strong this year, with EBAY up 35.4% YTD, far outperforming FDN’s 12.1% climb.

Technically, the stock has held firm above its 200-day moving average for most of the year, underscoring long-term strength. However, a slip below the 50-day moving average since late October hints at short-term uncertainty. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of eBay fell 2.9% on Nov. 13, as investors shifted out of technology stocks amid broader market weakness and profit-taking following a strong recent rally. The decline was part of a broader rotation away from high-flying tech names as investors adopted a more cautious stance.

EBAY has surpassed its rival, MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI), which gained 7.3% over the past 52 weeks and 22.8% on a YTD basis. 

The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 34 analysts covering it and its mean price target of $95.31 implies an upswing potential of 13.7% from the current market prices. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FDN 272.50 -0.50 -0.18%
DJ Internet Index ETF FT
MELI 2,088.36 +21.94 +1.06%
Mercadolibre Inc
EBAY 83.85 +1.38 +1.67%
Ebay Inc

Most Popular News

AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 1
Nvidia vs. Palantir: Which Stock Is the Better Long-Term AI Buy?
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_ 2
The Saturday Spread: 3 Stocks Flashing High-Probability Trading Setups to Consider This Week
DIVIDENDS text on documents with graphs by Jittawit21 via Shutterstock 3
3 High-Yield Stocks to Invest in Oracle’s AI Growth with Less Volatility
Nike, Inc_ swish by- Tartezy via Shutterstock 4
As Nike Shakes Up Its C-Suite, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold NKE Stock?
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 5
Tesla, Netflix, and ON Semiconductor: 3 Unusually Active Cash-Secured Put Options to Sell Now
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot