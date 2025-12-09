How is eBay’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Internet Stocks?

Valued at a market cap of $37.3 billion, eBay Inc. (EBAY) is a global e-commerce marketplace headquartered in San Jose, California. The company enables millions of buyers and sellers to connect through its online platform, offering new and used products across numerous categories.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and eBay fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the internet retail industry. eBay primarily operates as a marketplace facilitator, generating revenue from transaction fees, advertising services, and payment-related activities. Known for its auction-style listings and fixed-price sales format, eBay remains one of the world’s largest online marketplaces, serving users in over 190 markets.

The e-commerce titan is currently trading 17.1% below its 52-week high of $101.15. EBAY has fallen 9.9% over the past three months, trailing the First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund’s (FDN) 3.4% gains during the same time frame.

In the bigger picture, EBAY has been on an impressive run, soaring 31.8% over the past year, handily beating FDN’s modest 6.7% gain. The momentum is just as strong this year, with EBAY up 35.4% YTD, far outperforming FDN’s 12.1% climb.

Technically, the stock has held firm above its 200-day moving average for most of the year, underscoring long-term strength. However, a slip below the 50-day moving average since late October hints at short-term uncertainty.

Shares of eBay fell 2.9% on Nov. 13, as investors shifted out of technology stocks amid broader market weakness and profit-taking following a strong recent rally. The decline was part of a broader rotation away from high-flying tech names as investors adopted a more cautious stance.

EBAY has surpassed its rival, MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI), which gained 7.3% over the past 52 weeks and 22.8% on a YTD basis.

The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 34 analysts covering it and its mean price target of $95.31 implies an upswing potential of 13.7% from the current market prices.