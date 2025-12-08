Barchart.com
Is Edison International Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

Edison International logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
Edison International logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock

Rosemead, California-based Edison International (EIX) generates and delivers electricity to millions of residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Valued at a market cap of $22.4 billion, the company is investing heavily in renewable energy, battery storage, electric-vehicle infrastructure, and grid modernization to support the country’s long-term decarbonization goals.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and EIX fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the utilities - regulated electric industry. With strong regulatory support, long-term capital programs, and a focus on system safety and reliability, the company maintains a competitive advantage in the evolving electric utility landscape.

This utility company has dipped 31.9% below its 52-week high of $84.21, reached on Dec. 9, 2024. Shares of EIX have gained 7.4% over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX8% rise during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com 

In the longer term, EIX has fallen 31.8% over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging behind NASX’s 18.5% uptick over the same time frame. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of EIX are down 28.3%, compared to NASX’s 21.9% return. 

To confirm its recent bullish trend, EIX has been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-October and has remained above its 50-day moving average since late July, with minor fluctuations.

www.barchart.com 

On Oct. 28, EIX posted better-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.34, which increased by a notable 55% from the same period last year. Higher revenue from the 2025 GRC final decision contributed to its strong profitability. Yet, its shares plunged 1.2% in the following trading session as Edison International Parent and Other’s core loss per share increased year over year, primarily due to higher interest expenses. Moreover, EIX lowered its fiscal 2025 core EPS guidance to a range of $5.95 to $6.20, further weighing on investor sentiment. 

EIX has also lagged behind its rival, PG&E Corporation (PCG), which declined 25.6% over the past 52 weeks and 25% on a YTD basis. 

Despite EIX’s recent underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 16 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $65.93 suggests a 15.3% premium to its current price levels. 


