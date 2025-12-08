Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

How Is GE Vernova Stock Performance Compared to Other Renewable Energy Stocks?

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
GE Vernova Inc_ NYSE listing-by rblfmr via Shutterstock
GE Vernova Inc_ NYSE listing-by rblfmr via Shutterstock

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) is a global energy company with its headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts. GE Vernova is innovating in power, renewable energy, digital, and energy services businesses. The company operates through three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. GE Vernova’s market cap stands around $171.9 billion.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and GE Vernova fits this criterion perfectly. GE Vernova is distinguished by its leadership in renewable energy and power infrastructure. With its large installed base and its ongoing investments in manufacturing, grid infrastructure and technology innovation, GE Vernova is positioned to play a central role in global energy transition and power-generation markets.

GEV is 6.8% down from its 52-week high of $677.29 reached on July 31. Shares are up 8.5% over the past three months, underperforming the broader SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF’s (CNRG) 27.1% rise in the same period.

www.barchart.com

However, the stock has gained 81.4% over the past year and 91.9% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, outperforming CNRG’s 50.4% returns over the past 52 weeks and 59% YTD. 

GEV has been trading largely above the 200-day moving average over the past year. Also, the stock mostly traded above the 50-day moving average except for some fluctuations and trading below the line in October and November. 

www.barchart.com

GE Vernova’s stock has gained momentum in 2025 largely due to strengthening fundamentals and rising demand across multiple segments. Moreover, GE Vernova won its first onshore wind repower contract outside the U.S. (with Taiwan Power Company), signaling potential growth and reinforcing its global footprint. 

At the same time, surging demand for electricity especially driven by the expansion of data centers and AI-powered infrastructure, is pushing up demand for power generation and grid equipment, areas where GE Vernova is well positioned.

To emphasize the stock’s outperformance, GEV’s rival, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG), has delivered 43.4% returns over the past year and 62.6% this year. 

The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 28 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $681.96 suggests an upside potential of 8.1%. 


On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CEG 357.78 -2.04 -0.57%
Constellation Energy Corp
GEV 610.24 -21.08 -3.34%
Ge Vernova Inc
CNRG 94.68 -1.58 -1.64%
SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF

Most Popular News

AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 1
Nvidia vs. Palantir: Which Stock Is the Better Long-Term AI Buy?
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_ 2
The Saturday Spread: 3 Stocks Flashing High-Probability Trading Setups to Consider This Week
DIVIDENDS text on documents with graphs by Jittawit21 via Shutterstock 3
3 High-Yield Stocks to Invest in Oracle’s AI Growth with Less Volatility
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 4
Tesla, Netflix, and ON Semiconductor: 3 Unusually Active Cash-Secured Put Options to Sell Now
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 5
Salesforce Generates Strong Free Cash Flow - CRM Could Be 23% Too Cheap
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot