Cattle Bull Look to Extend Rally, Following Cash Strength

Live cattle futures were un rally mode on Friday, as December led the way trying to catch the cash market, with gains of $2.50 to $5.70. December was up $11.57 last week. Open interest on Friday was down 9,848 contracts, with December down 11,383 contracts ahead of deliveries. Cash trade kicked off with $220-222 action in the north and ended the week near $225. Sothern action was $225-226.50. Feeder cattle futures are rallied for much of the week, heading into Friday’s close $2.40 to $3.75 higher, as January was $15.07 higher last week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $1.93 to $343.73 on December 4.

Commitment of Traders data showed an 8,546 contract reduction in the live cattle futures and options net long position as of 10/28, taking the total to 116,355 contracts. In feeder cattle, managed money cut 3,404 contracts from their net long to 21,323 contracts.

USDA reported Wholesale Boxed Beef prices lower in the Friday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $13.81. Choice boxes were down $1.52 to $361.20, while Select was down $2.93 at $347.39. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 600,000 head for last week. That was well above last week due to the holiday but 14,183 head shy of the same week last year.

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $227.150, up $5.700,

Feb 26 Live Cattle closed at $227.150, up $3.150,

Apr 26 Live Cattle closed at $227.675, up $2.500,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $339.050, up $2.475,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $333.300, up $3.575,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $332.225, up $3.625,