Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Bull Look to Extend Rally, Following Cash Strength

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Brown and white cow with ear tag by Clara Bastian via iStock
Brown and white cow with ear tag by Clara Bastian via iStock
Get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Live cattle futures were un rally mode on Friday, as December led the way trying to catch the cash market, with gains of $2.50 to $5.70. December was up $11.57 last week. Open interest on Friday was down 9,848 contracts, with December down 11,383 contracts ahead of deliveries. Cash trade kicked off with $220-222 action in the north and ended the week near $225. Sothern action was $225-226.50. Feeder cattle futures are rallied for much of the week, heading into Friday’s close $2.40 to $3.75 higher, as January was $15.07 higher last week.  The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $1.93 to $343.73 on December 4.

Commitment of Traders data showed an 8,546 contract reduction in the live cattle futures and options net long position as of 10/28, taking the total to 116,355 contracts. In feeder cattle, managed money cut 3,404 contracts from their net long to 21,323 contracts. 

USDA reported Wholesale Boxed Beef prices lower in the Friday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $13.81. Choice boxes were down $1.52 to $361.20, while Select was down $2.93 at $347.39. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 600,000 head for last week. That was well above last week due to the holiday but 14,183 head shy of the same week last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $227.150, up $5.700,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $227.150, up $3.150,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $227.675, up $2.500,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $339.050, up $2.475,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $333.300, up $3.575,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $332.225, up $3.625,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEJ26 226.825 -0.850 -0.37%
Live Cattle
LEG26 226.900 -0.250 -0.11%
Live Cattle
LEZ25 227.650 +0.500 +0.22%
Live Cattle
GFH26 329.900 -3.400 -1.02%
Feeder Cattle
GFF26 335.550 -3.500 -1.03%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 328.650 -3.575 -1.08%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 1
Nvidia vs. Palantir: Which Stock Is the Better Long-Term AI Buy?
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_ 2
The Saturday Spread: 3 Stocks Flashing High-Probability Trading Setups to Consider This Week
DIVIDENDS text on documents with graphs by Jittawit21 via Shutterstock 3
3 High-Yield Stocks to Invest in Oracle’s AI Growth with Less Volatility
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 4
Tesla, Netflix, and ON Semiconductor: 3 Unusually Active Cash-Secured Put Options to Sell Now
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 5
Salesforce Generates Strong Free Cash Flow - CRM Could Be 23% Too Cheap
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot