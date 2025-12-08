Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Fidelity National Information Services Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc_ logo outside building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc_ logo outside building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $34.5 billion, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) is a leading global financial technology company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. It provides core banking systems, payment processing, digital banking solutions, risk and fraud-management tools, and technology services to banks, capital markets firms, merchants, and insurers worldwide. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and FIS fits the label perfectly. Founded in 1968, FIS powers critical financial infrastructure and processes billions of transactions globally each year, playing a central role in enabling secure payments and modern digital finance. 

Despite its notable strength, this financial services provider has dipped 22.4% from its 52-week high of $85.86. Moreover, shares of FIS have declined 3% over the past three months, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI5.6% rise during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, FIS stock has declined 22% over the past 52 weeks, significantly lagging behind DOWI's 7.1% uptick over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of FIS are down 17.5%, compared to DOWI’s 12.7% return.

To confirm its bearish trend, FIS stock has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early August and has recently edged above its 50-day moving average. 

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 8, FIS introduced the FIS Asset Servicing Management Suite, an integrated platform designed to streamline and automate all major asset servicing functions, such as corporate actions processing, proxy voting, class-action and operational claims, and tax reclaim management, replacing fragmented multi-vendor systems. The suite improves efficiency, reduces operational risk, enhances data accuracy, lowers costs, and boosts client experience by providing transparency and control across the full asset-servicing lifecycle. Following the announcement, FIS shares rose 1% in the next trading session. 

Although FIS has lagged behind the broader market, it has outpaced its rival, Fiserv, Inc. (FI), which declined 69.7% over the past 52 weeks and 68.9% on a YTD basis. 

The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 26 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $82.38 suggests a 23.6% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FIS 66.66 +1.10 +1.68%
Fidelity National Information Services
FI 63.80 +0.10 +0.16%
$DOWI 47,954.99 +104.05 +0.22%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

Most Popular News

A concept image of space_ Image by Canities via Shutterstock_ 1
3 Robotics Stocks to Buy Now Ahead of a White House Game-Changer
A concept image of a flying car_ Image by Phonlamai Photo via Shutterstock_ 2
Archer Aviation Just Signed on a New Aerospace Partner. Should You Buy ACHR Stock Here?
Large cornfield with rows of crop by vicvaz via iStock 3
Grain Market Update: Where are Corn and Soybean Prices Headed?
Bitcoin and cash by David McBee via Pexels 4
Dear MicroStrategy Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for January 15
Dividends by Designer491 via iStock 5
Most “Safe” Dividend Stocks Don’t Grow Like This… But These 3 Did
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot