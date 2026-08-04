Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cotton Comes Back to Close Mixed on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Multicolored cotton fabric by Bruno via Pixabay
Multicolored cotton fabric by Bruno via Pixabay

Cotton futures were down 8 to 22 points in the front months with other contracts, up 2 to 40 points. Crude oil was down $5.20 per barrel, with the US dollar index down $0.031.

The Monday Crop Progress report showed condition ratings pegged at 42% good/excellent, down 4 percentage points on the week. The Brugler500 index was down 11 points to 325. A large portion of that drop came in TX (-17 points), with GA up 1 point. 

Export data from Census showed June shipments at 1.245 million bales excluding linters, a 4 month low but a 4-year high. 

The Cotlook A Index was back up 95 points on August 3 at 90.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 1,235 bales on Monday via decertification, with the certified stocks level at 86,371 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 84 points last week to 64.66 cents/lb.

Oct 26 Cotton  closed at 81.13, down 22 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 82.46, down 11 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  closed at 84.05, down 8 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTZ26 82.46s -0.11 -0.13%
Cotton #2
CTV26 81.13s -0.22 -0.27%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 82.46s -0.11 -0.13%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

A close-up of a General Motors corporate sign by lindaparton via Adobe Stock 1
General Motors vs. Ford: 1 Auto Giant Is Winning the EV Race
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 2
1 Japanese Company Just Waved a Red Flag for Micron Stock. How to Play It Here.
Zoetis sign at their Canadian By JHVEPhoto 3
The Bull Case for Zoetis Stock as Michael Burry Doubles Down
Microsoft headquarters By Peter 4
Investors Pile Into Long-Dated Microsoft Call Options in Unusual Volume - Bullish on MSFT Stock
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 5
SoFi Stock Sinks 50%, But Most Analysts Still Aren’t Bullish
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.