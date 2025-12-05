Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Go ‘Hog Wild’ and Make This 1 Trade Now

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay
Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay
Get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

February lean hog (HEG26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart February lean hog futures that prices have seen a solid rebound from the November low, to produce a bullish V-Bottom reversal pattern. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up.

Fundamentally, the cash hog (HEY00) market appears to have finally bottomed out, which is a bullish element for futures. Historically high beef prices at the meat counter are also driving better consumer demand for pork cuts.

A move in February lean hogs above chart resistance at this week’s high of $82.275 would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $90.00, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $79.00.

www.barchart.com

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEG26 82.475 +0.625 +0.76%
Lean Hogs
HEY00 81.670s +0.060 +0.07%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

Large cornfield with rows of crop by vicvaz via iStock 1
Grain Market Update: Where are Corn and Soybean Prices Headed?
A concept image of a flying car_ Image by Phonlamai Photo via Shutterstock_ 2
Archer Aviation Just Signed on a New Aerospace Partner. Should You Buy ACHR Stock Here?
A concept image of space_ Image by Canities via Shutterstock_ 3
3 Robotics Stocks to Buy Now Ahead of a White House Game-Changer
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 4
The $500 Billion Reason Wells Fargo Thinks Oracle Stock Can Gain 40% from Here
Bitcoin and cash by David McBee via Pexels 5
Dear MicroStrategy Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for January 15
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot