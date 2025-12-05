Go ‘Hog Wild’ and Make This 1 Trade Now

February lean hog (HEG26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart February lean hog futures that prices have seen a solid rebound from the November low, to produce a bullish V-Bottom reversal pattern. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up.

Fundamentally, the cash hog (HEY00) market appears to have finally bottomed out, which is a bullish element for futures. Historically high beef prices at the meat counter are also driving better consumer demand for pork cuts.

A move in February lean hogs above chart resistance at this week’s high of $82.275 would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $90.00, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $79.00.

