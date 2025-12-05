Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Learn How This Trade Lets You Control $18,000 of Stock for $200

Barchart Insights - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
CALL and PUT options by Open Studi0 via Shutterstock
CALL and PUT options by Open Studi0 via Shutterstock

What if you could control a full stock position… without paying anywhere close to full price?

Most investors assume their only choices are to buy the shares outright, or sit on the sidelines and wait for a better price. But options allow for a third path — one that mirrors the risk and reward profile of a long stock position, but requires only a fraction of the capital outlay.

This strategy is called a synthetic long stock position, and in his latest video, Rick Orford breaks down exactly how professional traders use it to replicate ownership of high-priced stocks without tying up thousands of dollars.

If you’ve ever wanted to participate in a fast-moving stock but didn’t want to commit the cash, this is one strategy worth understanding.

What is a Synthetic Long Stock?

A synthetic long stock mimics the profit and loss profile of actually owning 100 shares, but uses options instead of stock.

To initiate the position, on the same underlying asset:

  1. Buy (to open) 1 Long Call
  2. Sell (to open) 1 Short Put

Both options should carry the same strike price and the same expiration date. 

When these two options are combined, the position behaves almost exactly like owning the stock:

  • Unlimited upside potential
  • Nearly identical downside risk
  • Directional exposure tied to the strike price

In other words, you get the economic benefits of stock ownership... at a drastically reduced upfront cost.

How a Synthetic Long Stock Works

1. Your long call is your upside engine

If the stock rises above your call strike, the call goes in the money and starts generating profits just like owning shares.

2. Your short put subsidizes the position

Selling the put:

  • Offsets some or all of the call’s cost
  • Reduces the net debit
  • Anchors you to your strike price

But it also creates assignment risk. If the stock falls below the put strike near expiration, you may be required to buy 100 shares at that price.

The Risks You MUST Understand

Synthetic positions aren’t a beginner-friendly trade, and that’s due to the risk involved. Traders need to watch out for:

  • Assignment risk if the short put goes in the money
  • Margin requirements for the short put
  • Increased option complexity
  • Liquidity considerations

This is why many traders prefer to close the short put early if momentum stalls.

How to Analyze Synthetic Trades on Barchart

Traders can use multiple Barchart tools to evaluate potential synthetic setups:

To understand how this works in practice — with real tickers and live examples — you can:

Watch this quick clip from Rick Orford: 


On the date of publication, Barchart Insights did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 183.94 +0.56 +0.31%
Nvidia Corp
AVGO 385.93 +4.90 +1.29%
Broadcom Ltd
PLTR 178.56 +0.64 +0.36%
Palantir Technologies Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

A Lucid Motors vehicle parked in front of a showroom_ Image by Michael Berlfein via Shutterstock_ 1
Lucid Motors Is Now Cheaper Than Rivian, But Is LCID Stock a Better Buy for 2026?
Broadcom Inc logo on phone and site-by Majahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 2
Dear AVGO Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for December 11
A close-up photo of Jamie Dimon by FotoField via Shutterstock 3
Jamie Dimon Once Called Bitcoin a ‘Fraud.’ Now, JPMorgan Is Quietly Making Blockchain History and Betting This ‘Crypto Winter’ Will Be Short-Lived.
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 4
Michael Burry Says Tesla Is ‘Ridiculously Overvalued.’ Should You Ditch TSLA Stock Here?
Options on cell phone by Trismegist san via Shutterstock 5
How to Use the Naked Put Options Strategy to Earn Income & Buy Stocks at a Discount
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot