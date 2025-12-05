Vistra Stock: Is VST Outperforming the Utilities Sector?

Irving, Texas-based Vistra Corp. (VST) is a retail electricity and power generation company. It provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. With a market cap of $24.7 billion, Vistra operates through Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure segments.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap stocks.” Vistra fits right into that category, reflecting its substantial size, dominance, and influence in the utilities sector.
VST stock touched its all-time high of $219.82 on Sept. 22 and is currently trading 19.9% below that peak. Meanwhile, VST stock prices have declined 7.2% over the past three months, compared to the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLU) 4.4% gains during the same time frame.
Vistra’s performance has remained impressive over the longer term. VST stock prices have soared 27.7% on a YTD basis and 9.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLU’s 15.5% gains in 2025 and 8.7% returns over the past year.
VST stock has traded above its 200-day moving average since late April and dropped below its 50-day moving average in mid-December, underscoring its previous bullish trend and recent downturn.
Vistra’s stock prices dropped 2.5% in the trading session following the release of its mixed Q3 results on Nov. 6. Vistra’s operating revenues for the quarter dropped 20.9% year-over-year to approximately $5 billion, missing the consensus estimates by almost 29%. However, its ongoing adjusted EBITDA grew 9.9% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, exceeding the Street’s expectations by a notable margin. Further, the company generated a strong operating cash flow of $2.6 billion during the quarter. Following the initial dip, VST stock gained 3.5% in the subsequent trading session.
Meanwhile, Vistra has notably lagged behind its peer, NRG Energy, Inc.’s (NRG) 87.7% surge in 2025 and 67.8% returns over the past 52 weeks.
Among the 19 analysts covering the VST stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $241.28 suggests a 37% upside potential from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.