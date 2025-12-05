Vistra Stock: Is VST Outperforming the Utilities Sector?

Irving, Texas-based Vistra Corp. ( VST ) is a retail electricity and power generation company. It provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. With a market cap of $24.7 billion , Vistra operates through Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure segments.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap stocks.” Vistra fits right into that category, reflecting its substantial size, dominance, and influence in the utilities sector.

VST stock touched its all-time high of $219.82 on Sept. 22 and is currently trading 19.9% below that peak. Meanwhile, VST stock prices have declined 7.2% over the past three months, compared to the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLU ) 4.4% gains during the same time frame.

Vistra’s performance has remained impressive over the longer term. VST stock prices have soared 27.7% on a YTD basis and 9.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLU’s 15.5% gains in 2025 and 8.7% returns over the past year.

VST stock has traded above its 200-day moving average since late April and dropped below its 50-day moving average in mid-December, underscoring its previous bullish trend and recent downturn.

Vistra’s stock prices dropped 2.5% in the trading session following the release of its mixed Q3 results on Nov. 6. Vistra’s operating revenues for the quarter dropped 20.9% year-over-year to approximately $5 billion, missing the consensus estimates by almost 29%. However, its ongoing adjusted EBITDA grew 9.9% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, exceeding the Street’s expectations by a notable margin. Further, the company generated a strong operating cash flow of $2.6 billion during the quarter. Following the initial dip, VST stock gained 3.5% in the subsequent trading session.

Meanwhile, Vistra has notably lagged behind its peer, NRG Energy, Inc.’s ( NRG ) 87.7% surge in 2025 and 67.8% returns over the past 52 weeks.