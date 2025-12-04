Wheat Prices Are Falling on Supply Concerns Amid Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks. Make This 1 Trade Now.

March soft red winter wheat (ZWH26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for March soft red winter wheat futures that prices are trending lower and this week hit a four-week low. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down.

Fundamentally, the global supply and demand balance sheet is not bullish for wheat. Also not price-friendly for wheat is the possibility of a Russia-Ukraine peace deal that would suggest more grains being shipped out of the Black Sea. It also appears the bullish aspect of the U.S.-China trade truce has now been factored into grain futures prices.

A move in March SRW wheat futures below chart support at $5.34 would give the bears more power and it would also become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be $5.00, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at $5.50.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

