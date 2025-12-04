Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Prices Are Falling on Supply Concerns Amid Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks. Make This 1 Trade Now.

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Field of wheat close up by Manfred Richter via Pixabay
Field of wheat close up by Manfred Richter via Pixabay
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

March soft red winter wheat (ZWH26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for March soft red winter wheat futures that prices are trending lower and this week hit a four-week low. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down.

Fundamentally, the global supply and demand balance sheet is not bullish for wheat. Also not price-friendly for wheat is the possibility of a Russia-Ukraine peace deal that would suggest more grains being shipped out of the Black Sea. It also appears the bullish aspect of the U.S.-China trade truce has now been factored into grain futures prices.

A move in March SRW wheat futures below chart support at $5.34 would give the bears more power and it would also become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be $5.00, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at $5.50.

www.barchart.com

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZWH26 538-6 +0-4 +0.09%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 1
Michael Burry Says Tesla Is ‘Ridiculously Overvalued.’ Should You Ditch TSLA Stock Here?
A Lucid Motors vehicle parked in front of a showroom_ Image by Michael Berlfein via Shutterstock_ 2
Lucid Motors Is Now Cheaper Than Rivian, But Is LCID Stock a Better Buy for 2026?
Broadcom Inc logo on phone and site-by Majahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 3
Dear AVGO Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for December 11
A close-up photo of Jamie Dimon by FotoField via Shutterstock 4
Jamie Dimon Once Called Bitcoin a ‘Fraud.’ Now, JPMorgan Is Quietly Making Blockchain History and Betting This ‘Crypto Winter’ Will Be Short-Lived.
Options on cell phone by Trismegist san via Shutterstock 5
How to Use the Naked Put Options Strategy to Earn Income & Buy Stocks at a Discount
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot