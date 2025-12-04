Cotton Bulls Trying to Push Higher on Thursday Morning

Cotton prices are up 15 to 22 points so far on Thursday morning. Futures posted losses of 11 point in the front months on Wednesday, with other contract holding lower. Crude oil futures were up 37 cents per barrel at $59.01 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.476 lower to $98.820.

The December 2 online auction from The Seam showed 15,688 bales sold at an average price of 61.31 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 10 points on Tuesday at 74.95 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 12/2 with the certified stocks level at 19,894 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.77 cents/lb last week, down 3 points from the previous week. It will be updated on Thursday.

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 62.66, down 11 points, currently unch

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 64.46, down 11 points, currently up 22 points

May 26 Cotton closed at 65.6, down 11 points, currently up 17 points