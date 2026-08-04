NTNX Stock Layoffs: What to Know About the Latest Nutanix Job Cuts

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Nutanix (NTNX) stock is in focus on Tuesday after the software company announced layoffs affecting about 5% of its overall headcount.

The announcement arrives just weeks before NTNX is scheduled to report its Q2 earnings. Ahead of the quarterly print, the firm’s RSI sits in the mid-70s, indicating overbought conditions.

At the time of writing, Nutanix stock is up roughly 20% versus the start of this year.

What the Layoffs Really Mean for Nutanix Stock

The layoffs highlight management’s commitment to operational efficiency and margin expansion.

By realigning the workforce toward “high-growth” areas like hybrid multicloud services and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, Nutanix aims to streamline operating expenses without sacrificing product innovation or customer retention.

This cost discipline supports the firm’s profitability targets, helping sustain a non-GAAP operating margin near 22.5%.

In short, expense rationalization ensures Nutanix remains agile amid macroeconomic volatility and aggressively growing competition in the enterprise software landscape.

Note that NTNX shares have a history of closing August with a more than 9% gain on average, a seasonal pattern that makes them even more attractive to own in the near term.

What Could Drive NTNX Shares Higher in the Near-Term?

In the near-term, the upcoming quarterly earnings on Aug. 26 could prove a major tailwind for Nutanix shares.

According to Barchart , consensus is for the Nasdaq-listed firm to report $0.18 in earnings per share (EPS) for its fiscal Q2, which would represent a 28.57% increase on a year-over-year basis.

NTNX remains compelling as a long-term holding also because its annual recurring revenue (ARR) has climbed 15%, signaling durable enterprise adoption.

Additionally, the company that sells software for data centers and hybrid multi-cloud deployments announced a $750 million buyback plan in April, reinforcing that it’s strongly positioned to convert steady subscription growth into sustainable long-term shareholder value.

What’s the Consensus rating on Nutanix?

On the flip side, investors should note that Wall Street analysts believe much of the upside is already baked into the NTNX stock price.

While the consensus rating on Nutanix remains at “Moderate Buy,” the mean price target of about $59 indicates potential for a 3.5% decline from current levels.