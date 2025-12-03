Barchart.com
Hogs Post Wednesday Strength

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock
Lean hog futures closed with gains of 5 to 90 cents on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $72.09 on Wednesday afternoon, up 76 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 6 cents on December 1 at $81.61. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was up 20 cents to $94.02 per cwt. The belly was the only primal reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday was 492,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.463 million head. That was 11,000 head below last week but 2,924 head above the week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $80.550, up $0.050,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $81.000, up $0.825

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $84.725, up $0.900,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEG26 81.000s +0.825 +1.03%
Lean Hogs
HEZ25 80.550s +0.050 +0.06%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 84.725s +0.900 +1.07%
Lean Hogs

