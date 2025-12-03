Bank of New York Mellon Stock: Is BK Outperforming the Financial Sector?

With a market cap of $78.2 billion, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is a leading global financial services company. It provides a comprehensive range of investment and wealth management, securities services, and market solutions to institutions, corporations, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide.
Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks and BNY Mellon fits this criterion perfectly. Operating through multiple business segments, BNY Mellon serves as a critical partner for clients managing and servicing investments across diverse markets.
Shares of the New York-based company have declined 1.5% from its 52-week high of $113.74. BNY Mellon’s shares have risen 7.1% over the past three months, outpacing the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) marginal dip over the same time frame.
In the longer term, BK stock has climbed 45.9% on a YTD basis, exceeding XLF’s 9.6% return. Moreover, shares of BNY Mellon have surged 38.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLF’s 5% return over the same time frame.
The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.
BK shares fell more than 2% on Oct. 16 because, despite posting strong Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.91 and revenue of $5.08 billion, investors focused on rising costs, with non-interest expenses up 4.4% to $3.24 billion. The bank also reported AUM of $2.14 trillion, which was down year-over-year.
However, BK stock has outperformed its rival, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM). JPM stock has soared over 25% over the past 52 weeks and 28.4% on a YTD basis.
Despite the stock’s strong performance over the past year, analysts remain cautiously optimistic on BK. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 19 analysts covering the stock, and the mean price target of $119.09 is a premium of 6.3% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.