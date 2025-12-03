Bank of New York Mellon Stock: Is BK Outperforming the Financial Sector?

With a market cap of $78.2 billion , The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ( BK ) is a leading global financial services company. It provides a comprehensive range of investment and wealth management, securities services, and market solutions to institutions, corporations, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide.

Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks and BNY Mellon fits this criterion perfectly. Operating through multiple business segments, BNY Mellon serves as a critical partner for clients managing and servicing investments across diverse markets.

Shares of the New York-based company have declined 1.5% from its 52-week high of $113.74 . BNY Mellon’s shares have risen 7.1% over the past three months, outpacing the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLF ) marginal dip over the same time frame.

In the longer term, BK stock has climbed 45.9% on a YTD basis, exceeding XLF’s 9.6% return. Moreover, shares of BNY Mellon have surged 38.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLF’s 5% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

BK shares fell more than 2% on Oct. 16 because, despite posting strong Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.91 and revenue of $5.08 billion, investors focused on rising costs, with non-interest expenses up 4.4% to $3.24 billion. The bank also reported AUM of $2.14 trillion, which was down year-over-year.

However, BK stock has outperformed its rival, JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM ). JPM stock has soared over 25% over the past 52 weeks and 28.4% on a YTD basis.