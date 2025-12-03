Barchart.com
How Is TE Connectivity's Stock Performance Compared to Other Technology Stocks?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

TE Connectivity Ltd HQ photo-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

TE Connectivity plc (TEL), headquartered in Ballybrit, Ireland, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions. Valued at $66.4 billion by market cap, the company offers a broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions that enable the distribution of power, signal, and data for transportation, renewable energy, data centers, medical technology, and automated factories.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and TEL perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the electronic components industry. TE Connectivity's strategic acquisition of Richards Manufacturing Co. expands product offerings and market reach, diversifying revenue streams and boosting competitive edge.

Despite its notable strength, TEL slipped 8.4% from its 52-week high of $250.67, achieved on Nov. 5. Over the past three months, TEL stock gained 12.2%, outperforming the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK11.4% gains during the same time frame.

In the longer term, shares of TEL rose 43.6% on a six-month basis and climbed 48.7% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming XLK’s six-month gains of 24.2% and 22.6% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, TEL has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late April, with slight fluctuations. 

TEL's strong performance is driven by broad-based growth in transportation and industrial segments, showing continued demand momentum.

On Oct. 29, TEL shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.44 topped Wall Street expectations of $2.29. The company’s revenue was $4.8 billion, exceeding Wall Street's $4.6 billion forecast. For Q1 2026, TEL expects adjusted EPS to be $2.53, and expects revenue to be $4.5 billion.

In the competitive arena of electronic components, Amphenol Corporation (APH) has taken the lead over TEL, showing resilience with a 56.6% uptick on a six-month basis and 93.6% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on TEL’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 18 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $263.47 suggests a potential upside of 14.8% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

