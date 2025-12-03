How Is Hershey's Stock Performance Compared to Other Consumer Staples Stocks?

Pennsylvania-based The Hershey Company ( HSY ) manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items in the U.S. and internationally. With a market cap of $38.8 billion , Hershey operates through North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International segments.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." Hershey fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the confectionery industry. It is famously known for its chocolates, biscuits, and candies.

Despite its notable strengths, HSY stock has dropped 12.1% from its 52-week high of $208.03 touched on Dec. 9, 2024. Meanwhile, HSY stock prices have declined 1.6% over the past three months, marginally outperforming the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLP ) 2.3% drop during the same time frame.

Hershey has outperformed over the longer term as well. HSY stock prices have gained 7.9% on a YTD basis and 2.8% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLP's marginal 20 bps uptick in 2025 and 5.2% decline over the past year.

HSY stock has climbed above its 200-day moving average in early November and above its 50-day moving average in the past few weeks, underscoring its recent upturn.

Despite reporting better-than-expected results, Hershey’s stock prices dipped 2.4% in the trading session following the release of its Q3 results on Oct. 30. The company observed a solid momentum in its sales during the quarter. Hershey’s organic constant currency sales increased 6.2% compared to the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, its overall topline surged 6.5% year-over-year to $3.2 billion, beating the Street’s expectations by 1.8%. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS decreased 44.4% year-over-year to $1.30, but surpassed the consensus estimates by a staggering 19.3%.

Despite the expectations beating performance, the company didn’t improve its full-year earnings guidance by much, which wasn’t received well by the market.

Meanwhile, HSY has outperformed its peer, Mondelez International, Inc.’s ( MDLZ ) 6.3% drop on a YTD basis and 14.2% decline over the past year.