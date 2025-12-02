Should You Buy the Post-Earnings AI Surge in MongoDB Stock?

The MongoDB logo on the front of an office building by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

MongoDB (MDB) shares closed more than 22% higher on Dec. 2 after the software giant reported market-beating financials for its Q3 on strong demand for its cloud database platform Atlas.

Investors cheered MDB also because management cited artificial intelligence (AI) tailwinds as it raised its guidance for the full year as well on Tuesday.

Following the post-earnings surge, MongoDB stock is up a whopping 185% versus its year-to-date low in the first week of April.

Why MongoDB Stock Is a ‘Buy’ After Q3 Earnings

According to CEO Chirantan Desai, MongoDB has a “once in a lifetime” opportunity ahead as artificial intelligence adoption reaches a “true inflection point.”

He now sees the company’s revenue coming in at $2.436 billion this year – indicating enterprises are increasingly choosing its unified data platform, especially for mission-critical workloads.

MDB shares remain attractive heading into 2026 since its expanding customer base (more than 62,500 at the end of Q3), together with early traction in AI workloads, creates multiple growth vectors for the business.

A strong balance sheet featuring more cash than debt and robust current ratio of 5.7x makes up for an additional reason to have MongoDB in your investment portfolio.

Bernstein Sees Upside in MDB Shares to $452

Bernstein analysts maintained their “Outperform” rating on MongoDB shares this morning, citing an exceptional 30% year-over-year growth in Atlas.

According to them, “strong consumption demand and potential upside from AI” could drive MDB to $452 by the end of 2026 – or up another 13% from current levels.

In its research note, the investment firm said easing interest rate environment may also help unlock significant further upside in the Nasdaq-listed firm next year.

Note that MongoDB’s long-term relative strength index (100-day) currently sits at less than 60%, reinforcing that the broader upward momentum remains far from exhaustion.

What’s the Consensus Rating on MongoDB?

According to Barchart , the consensus rating on MDB stock currently sits at “Strong Buy.”

While the mean target of about $372 suggests meaningful downside potential, the company’s solid Q3 release has already started making Street analysts upwardly revise their estimate for MongoDB shares.