Hogs Mixed on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay
Lean hog futures are mixed, with December up 12 cents and other contracts down 25 to 50 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $70.06 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 35 cents on November 28 at $81.67. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday afternoon report was up 22 cents to $95.01 per cwt. The loin, butt, and belly were the primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday was 492,000 head. That was 3,000 head below last week but 6,241 head above the week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  are at $80.350, up $0.125,

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $80.050, down $0.250

Apr 26 Hogs  is at $83.825, down $0.450,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEG26 80.125 -0.175 -0.22%
Lean Hogs
HEZ25 80.450 +0.225 +0.28%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 83.875 -0.400 -0.47%
Lean Hogs

