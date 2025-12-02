Barchart.com
Cattle Rallying on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Live cattle futures are up $3.97 to $4.60 so far on Tuesday. Cash trade has yet to take place this week. Last week was $220 in the South, with some northern trade at $208-210. Feeder cattle futures are  rallying, with $7.50 to $7.90 gains on Tuesday and coming off early limit higher moves. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 94 cents to $319.70 on November 28. Monday’s OKC auction had 4,248 head sold with feeders steers up $8-15 and heifers up $15-25. Calves were $20-30 higher.

USDA reported Wholesale Boxed Beef prices lower in the Friday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $13.06. Choice boxes were up $2.69 to $366.20, while Select was $4.74 lower at $353.14. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 115,000 head for Monday. That was 5,000 head below last week and 1,388 head shy of the same week last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $218.175, up $3.975,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $220.425, up $4.500,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $222.150, up $4.600,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $328.975, up $7.900

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $323.025, up $7.500

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $322.400, up $7.550


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEJ26 222.575 +5.025 +2.31%
Live Cattle
LEG26 220.750 +4.825 +2.23%
Live Cattle
LEZ25 218.600 +4.400 +2.05%
Live Cattle
GFH26 323.325 +7.800 +2.47%
Feeder Cattle
GFF26 329.400 +8.325 +2.59%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 322.725 +7.875 +2.50%
Feeder Cattle

