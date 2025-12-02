Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Simon Property Stock: Is SPG Outperforming the Real Estate Sector?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Simon Property Group, Inc_ logo and commercial building-by Below the Sky via Shutterstock
Simon Property Group, Inc_ logo and commercial building-by Below the Sky via Shutterstock

Indianapolis, Indiana-based Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Valued at $60.8 billion by market cap, the company owns, develops, and manages retail real estate properties, including regional malls, outlet centers, community/lifestyle centers, and international properties.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and SPG perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the REIT - retail industry. SPG boasts a robust portfolio of 230 properties, with strategic investments, like its Klepierre stake and international joint ventures, positioning it for global growth and diversified revenue streams.

Despite its notable strength, SPG slipped 2.6% from its 52-week high of $190.14, achieved on Mar. 3. Over the past three months, SPG stock gained 2.5%, outperforming the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE2.9% losses during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, shares of SPG rose 7.5% on a YTD basis and climbed marginally over the past 52 weeks, outperforming XLRE’s YTD gain of 1% and 8.7% decline over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, SPG has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early May, experiencing some fluctuations. The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-August.

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 3, SPG shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its FFO per share of $3.22 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $3.09. The company’s revenue was $1.6 billion, beating Wall Street's $1.5 billion forecast. SPG expects full-year FFO to be $12.60 to $12.70 per share.

SPG’s rival, Regency Centers Corporation (REG) shares lagged behind the stock, with a 4.2% downtick on a YTD basis and 6.3% losses over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on SPG’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 21 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $193.50 suggests a potential upside of 4.5% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
REG 70.84 -0.32 -0.45%
Regency Centers Corp
SPG 185.14 -1.18 -0.63%
Simon Property Group
XLRE 41.09 -0.58 -1.39%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Dividends and dollars by MarkgrafAve via iStock 1
3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Kings To Buy, Hold, and Forget
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 2
S&P Futures Halted Due to CME Outage
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 3
Shorting Secured Out-of-the-Money Amazon Puts Works Here
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 4
4 Unusually Active Options Trades to be Thankful For
Natural gas close up burner by Freer Law via iStock 5
Big Money is Betting on Natural Gas Prices to Break Out. Here’s the Setup.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot