Uber Stock: This Upcoming Catalyst Could Send It Higher

Uber Technologies (UBER) will report its second-quarter 2026 results tomorrow, Aug. 5. While UBER stock has retreated about 30% from its 52-week high, the upcoming earnings report could serve as a meaningful catalyst for a rebound.

Uber is expected to deliver another quarter of robust growth, driven by continued strength in its Mobility and Delivery businesses. More importantly, operating leverage across these segments should translate into strong earnings growth. Moreover, an improving Freight business could provide an additional tailwind, driving UBER stock higher.

Mobility and Delivery Growth Should Drive Another Strong Quarter

Uber’s Q2 will likely reflect solid business momentum. Strong user engagement, healthy trip volumes, and sustained growth in Gross Bookings indicate that demand remained resilient despite a mixed macroeconomic environment.

In the first quarter, Gross Bookings increased 25% year-over-year (YoY) to $53.7 billion. Management expects second-quarter Gross Bookings of $56.25 billion to $57.75 billion, representing constant-currency growth of 18% to 22%. As Uber continues to see strong demand, it could exceed the upper end of its guidance range.

Mobility Business Continues to Expand on Multiple Fronts

The Mobility segment is expected to contribute meaningfully to its growth. Healthy trip volumes, resilient demand for commuting and travel, and continued strength in the U.S. market should support another solid quarter. Management has also indicated that U.S. Mobility growth is expected to accelerate further in 2026.

Beyond its core urban markets, Uber is expanding into suburban and lower-density regions. These markets are generating faster trip growth than the overall Mobility business while producing higher margins, making them an increasingly attractive source of profitable expansion.

Uber is also executing effectively across multiple customer segments. Its value offerings continue to attract price-sensitive riders, while stable pricing and improved driver availability are supporting demand in the core ride-hailing business. At the premium end, higher-value services are contributing to margin expansion. Meanwhile, Uber for Business remains a solid growth engine, expanding at more than twice the rate of the broader Mobility segment.

Uber's Delivery Business Remains a Key Growth Engine

Uber's Delivery business is also expected to deliver another healthy quarter. The segment posted 23% YoY Gross Bookings growth in the first quarter, and demand trends remain favorable, supported by high customer retention, growing Uber One membership, and continued expansion in Grocery & Retail (G&R).

International markets continue to offer significant growth opportunities as Uber expands its merchant network and geographic footprint. At the same time, investments in broader product selection, faster delivery times, improved service reliability, and stronger cross-platform engagement should help sustain customer demand.

Grocery & Retail remains one of Uber's fastest-growing businesses. As the company broadens its platform beyond restaurant delivery into local commerce, G&R continues to outgrow the core restaurant delivery business, benefiting from increased consumer awareness, greater product selection, and ongoing innovation.

Operating Leverage to Drive Uber’s Earnings

The strong demand across Mobility and Delivery is expected to generate another quarter of meaningful operating leverage. As revenue continues to grow, Uber is increasingly converting top-line growth into higher profitability.

Management expects second-quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $2.70 billion to $2.80 billion, up sharply from $2.1 billion in the year-ago quarter. The significant improvement reflects the scalability of Uber's platform and improving margins across its core businesses.

Uber’s adjusted EPS is projected to be between $0.78 and $0.82, representing YoY growth of 31% to 38%. Wall Street currently expects earnings of $0.83 per share.

Why Q2 Earnings Could Lift UBER Stock

UBER stock has pulled back from its recent highs, but the company's second-quarter earnings could provide the catalyst needed to push it higher. Strong Gross Bookings growth, continued momentum across the Mobility and Delivery segments, and further margin expansion would strengthen confidence in Uber's long-term growth story.

Beyond the headline numbers, management's outlook will likely be equally important. Positive commentary on U.S. Mobility growth, Delivery expansion, and continued operating leverage would support the investment thesis that Uber can sustain double-digit revenue growth while expanding margins.

Wall Street remains optimistic heading into the Q2 earnings report, with analysts maintaining a “Strong Buy” consensus rating on UBER stock.