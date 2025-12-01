Barchart.com
Cotton Slips to Start December

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes.
Cotton field with closeup by Trisha Downing via Unsplash
Cotton futures saw 7 to 12 point losses across most contracts on Monday. Crude oil futures were $1 higher per barrel at $59.55 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.058 lower to $99.350. 

USDA’s Export Sales report showed 132,760 RB of cotton sold in the week of 10/23, back down 24.43% from the week prior. Shipments were the largest this marketing year at 174,788 RB. 

The November 28 online auction from The Seam showed 3,605 bales sold at an average price of 59.75 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on Friday at 74.95 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 11/28 with the certified stocks level at 20,344 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.77 cents/lb last week, down 3 points from the previous week. 

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 62.83, down 8 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 64.64, down 7 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65.8, down 12 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTH26 64.63s -0.08 -0.12%
Cotton #2
CTZ25 62.83s -0.08 -0.13%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

