Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wedbush Says This 1 Tech Giant Is the Best AI Hyperscaler Stock to Own as 2025 Ends

Chris MacDonald - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Microsoft logo on building by trazika via Pixabay
Microsoft logo on building by trazika via Pixabay

One of the top analysts in the market many individuals follow (and I do as well) is Dan Ives of Wedbush. His work on many of the top tech names in recent decades has been excellent. And while he's often known as a perma-bull for top-tier mega-cap tech stocks, his views have largely been correct. 

That's been the right bet for a very long time, and he's been on the correct side of that trade. So, when Mr. Ives talks, plenty of investors listen.

In a recent note, Ives cited his bullish cases on his top 10 picks for investors looking to play a risk-on rally into 2026. Unsurprisingly, Microsoft (MSFT) was one of his top picks.

Let's dive into why that's the case and what his thesis says about the broader trade in tech stocks right now. 

AI Bubble Talk Is Premature

According to Dan Ives, the recent narrative that's been building that most AI-related companies are trading in bubble territory is one that needs to be refuted. In his view, companies like Microsoft and other hyperscalers that deal with enterprise customers are among the best-positioned to see a re-acceleration of growth in the new year.

Most analysts, including Dan Ives, will likely admit that valuations are very high on a historical basis. That said, it's also true that we're still in the early innings of this revolution, given the fact that data centers are still getting built up and the amount of compute needed to power the next generation of AI strategic deployments is likely years away.

www.barchart.com

This feeds into a positive narrative around Microsoft's current fundamentals, shown above. Microsoft has achieved above-market margins for many years, tied to the company's core software and cloud businesses. And with an incredible amount of cloud compute required to support the next-generation cloud-based AI applications Ives and others see on the horizon, I'm assuming the expectation Ives and other analysts have is that these margins should expand over time.

If that's the case, one could make a cogent argument that Microsoft's forward price-earnings multiple of around 30 times is perhaps undervalued. I'm not going to go there yet, though I can understand such a view for investors thinking three or four years out. But a lot will need to go right in order for this valuation to normalize toward the market multiple, given Microsoft's size and importance in most indices. 

What Do Other Analysts Think About MSFT Stock?

Dan Ives is one of 48 analysts covering MSFT stock, though he does not appear to be the outlier among the group.

Wall Street collectively believes that MSFT stock should be worth around $630 per share roughly one year from today. That's some impressive implied upside of around 30% from here.

I do think that Microsoft's growth trajectory and importance to the whole cloud sector and the AI discussion do warrant a premium multiple. But with questions recently floating around concerning tech valuations more broadly, it will be interesting to see if this momentum can be sustained into 2026, and if so, for how long. 

Personally, I'm a “Hold” on Microsoft right now in my own portfolio, but I can also understand why other investors may be looking to add here. It all depends on one's view of how big of a potential catalyst AI and this cloud buildout will be. One thing is for sure—Dan Ives appears to be sold on this thesis.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSFT 488.27 -3.74 -0.76%
Microsoft Corp

Most Popular News

Dividends and dollars by MarkgrafAve via iStock 1
3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Kings To Buy, Hold, and Forget
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 2
S&P Futures Halted Due to CME Outage
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 3
Shorting Secured Out-of-the-Money Amazon Puts Works Here
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 4
4 Unusually Active Options Trades to be Thankful For
Natural gas close up burner by Freer Law via iStock 5
Big Money is Betting on Natural Gas Prices to Break Out. Here’s the Setup.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot