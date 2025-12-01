Cotton Easing Lower on Monday

Cotton futures are trading with 10 to 20 point losses on Monday, with in delivery December up 14 points. Crude oil futures are up 72 cents per barrel at $59.27 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.183 lower to $99.225.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed 132,760 RB of cotton sold in the week of 10/23, back down 24.43% from the week prior. Shipments were the largest this marketing year at 174,788 RB.

The November 28 online auction from The Seam showed 3,605 bales sold at an average price of 59.75 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on Friday at 74.95 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 11/28 with the certified stocks level at 20,344 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.77 cents/lb last week, down 3 points from the previous week.

Dec 25 Cotton is at 62.91, up 14 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 64.56, down 15 points,