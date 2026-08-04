Wheat Prices Are Heading Lower. Sell Here.

December soft red winter wheat futures (ZWZ26) present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for December soft red winter wheat futures that prices are starting to trend down and a bearish broadening pattern has developed. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator has also produced a bearish line crossover signal, whereby the blue MACD line crossed below the red trigger line. Both lines are also trending lower.

Fundamentally, recent hedge-selling pressure by commercials amid the U.S. wheat harvest is pressuring prices. Also, it appears the recent rally factored into futures prices the prospects for reduced wheat supplies coming out of the Black Sea region.

A move in the December SRW wheat futures below chart support at $6.65 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be $6.00, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at $6.90.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):