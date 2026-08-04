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Wheat Prices Are Heading Lower. Sell Here.

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Field of wheat at golden hour by Bruno via Pixabay
Field of wheat at golden hour by Bruno via Pixabay

December soft red winter wheat futures (ZWZ26) present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for December soft red winter wheat futures that prices are starting to trend down and a bearish broadening pattern has developed. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator has also produced a bearish line crossover signal, whereby the blue MACD line crossed below the red trigger line. Both lines are also trending lower.

Fundamentally, recent hedge-selling pressure by commercials amid the U.S. wheat harvest is pressuring prices. Also, it appears the recent rally factored into futures prices the prospects for reduced wheat supplies coming out of the Black Sea region.

A move in the December SRW wheat futures below chart support at $6.65 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be $6.00, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at $6.90.

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IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZWZ26 655-2 -14-0 -2.09%
Wheat

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