Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is PayPal Holdings Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
PayPal Holdings Inc logo on phone- by bizoo_n via iStock
PayPal Holdings Inc logo on phone- by bizoo_n via iStock

San Jose, California-based PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is a leading global fintech company that provides digital and mobile payment solutions enabling consumers and merchants to send, receive, and manage money across online and in-person channels. With a market cap of $58.7 billion, PayPal operates a broad payments ecosystem that includes services like Venmo, Braintree, Xoom, and Honey, supporting e-commerce, peer-to-peer transfers, and global transactions. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks.” PayPal fits this bill perfectly. With billions in annual revenue and a large global user base, PayPal plays a key role in powering secure, seamless digital payments in today’s cashless economy.

Despite its notable strengths, PYPL stock has tanked 33.1% from its 52-week high of $93.66 touched on Dec. 9, 2024. Meanwhile, over the past three months, PYPL stock has declined 10.5%, notably underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX7.7% rise during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

PayPal’s performance has remained grim over the longer term as well. PYPL stock has plunged 26.6% on a YTD basis and 27.6% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming NASX’s 21% surge in 2025 and 22.6% gains over the past year.

To confirm the bearish trend, PYPL stock has dipped below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since the end of October. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of PayPal climbed 4.4% on Nov. 21 as investor optimism increased around the possibility of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in December, following comments from New York Fed President John Williams suggesting rates could be lowered “in the near term.” Market expectations for a December cut jumped from 37% to 70%, driving a broad rally in financial stocks. While lower rates may pressure bank margins, investors often see them as a boost for economic growth, lending activity, and reduced default risk, helping support sentiment around companies like PayPal.

When compared to its peer, PayPal has underperformed Block, Inc.’s (XYZ24.8% gains over the past 52 weeks and a 21.4% rise in 2025.

The stock maintains a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating among the 42 analysts covering it. As of writing, PYPL’s mean price target of $80.88 suggests a 29% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PYPL 62.69 +0.86 +1.39%
Paypal Holdings
$NASX 23,365.69 +151.00 +0.65%
Nasdaq Composite
XYZ 66.80 +1.77 +2.72%
Block Inc

Most Popular News

A U_S_ banknote that is digitally warped by Ruslan Lytvyn via Shutterstock 1
JEPI, the Covered Call ETF That Started a Mania, Is a Fallen Star. Here’s What Comes Next.
Bull on Wall Street by Alexander Naumann via Pixabay 2
Dan Ives Says These Are the Top 3 Stocks to Buy Right Now
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 3
Unusual Activity in Oracle Corp Put Options Highlights ORCL Stock's Value
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
Up 130% In a Year, How High Can Broadcom Stock Go?
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 5
Tesla Stock Is a ‘Must Own’ Now Before ‘Hundreds of Billions in Value’ Changes Hands, According to This 1 Analyst
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot