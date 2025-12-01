Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Northrop Grumman Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Northrop Grumman Corp_ website magnified-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock
Northrop Grumman Corp_ website magnified-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $81.7 billion, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia. It specializes in designing, developing, and manufacturing advanced technology systems for defense, space, and cybersecurity applications. Its core business includes unmanned systems, missile defense, aerospace platforms, cyber solutions, and space systems. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Northrop Grumman fits this criterion perfectly, exceeding the mark. Northrop Grumman serves government and military clients globally, playing a critical role in national security, advanced space exploration, and defense innovation.

Despite this, shares of the company have declined 10.7% from its 52-week high of $640.90 met on Oct. 10. NOC stock has dipped 2.7% over the past three months, outpacing the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI4.6% rise over the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, NOC stock is up 21.9% on a YTD basis, outperforming $DOWI’s 12.2% gain. Additionally, shares of the defense contractor have increased 17% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing $DOWI’s 5.7% rise over the same time frame.

NOC stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since the end of last month and above its 200-day moving average since early July.  

www.barchart.com

On October 21, Northrop Grumman released its third-quarter earnings, and the stock fell marginally as investors weighed the mixed results. The company delivered a strong earnings beat with adjusted EPS of $7.67, driven by improved margins across several key business segments. However, while revenue rose 4% year over year to $10.42 billion, it fell short of expectations, in part due to softer performance in the Space Systems division, which tempered overall investor enthusiasm.

Nevertheless, rival Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) has outpaced NOC stock. HWM stock has climbed 87.1% on a YTD basis and 75.3% over the past 52 weeks. 

NOC stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 21 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $658.50 represents a 15.1% premium to current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NOC 572.25 +5.14 +0.91%
Northrop Grumman Corp
$DOWI 47,716.42 +289.30 +0.61%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
HWM 204.59 -0.04 -0.02%
Howmet Aerospace Inc

Most Popular News

A U_S_ banknote that is digitally warped by Ruslan Lytvyn via Shutterstock 1
JEPI, the Covered Call ETF That Started a Mania, Is a Fallen Star. Here’s What Comes Next.
Bull on Wall Street by Alexander Naumann via Pixabay 2
Dan Ives Says These Are the Top 3 Stocks to Buy Right Now
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 3
Unusual Activity in Oracle Corp Put Options Highlights ORCL Stock's Value
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
Up 130% In a Year, How High Can Broadcom Stock Go?
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 5
Tesla Stock Is a ‘Must Own’ Now Before ‘Hundreds of Billions in Value’ Changes Hands, According to This 1 Analyst
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot