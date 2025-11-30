Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Marsh & McLennan Stock: Is MMC Underperforming the Financial Sector?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Marsh & McLennan Cos_, Inc_ magnified logo by- Casimiro PT via Shutterstock
Marsh & McLennan Cos_, Inc_ magnified logo by- Casimiro PT via Shutterstock

New York-based Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) is a leading global professional-services firm and the world’s largest insurance broker, operating in more than 130 countries. Through its major brands, Marsh and Guy Carpenter in risk and insurance services, and Mercer and Oliver Wyman in consulting, MMC provides insurance broking, risk management, reinsurance solutions, human-capital advisory, and strategic consulting. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." With a market cap of $89.9 billion, McLennan fits right into that category. With about 90,000 employees, the company continues to show steady growth driven by diversified service offerings and a strong global client base. 

Despite its notable strengths, MMC stock has plunged 26% from its all-time high of $248 touched on Apr. 4. Meanwhile, MMC has dropped 11.1% over the past three months, notably underperforming the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLFmarginal fall during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

MMC stock has dropped 13.6% on a YTD basis and 21.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the XLF’s 10.4% gains in 2025 and 4% surge over the past year.

Indicating a bearish trend, MMC stock has remained mostly below its 50-day moving average since early April, with some fluctuations, and under its 200-day moving average since early June.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 16, MMC shares closed down by 8.5% after reporting its Q3 results, with revenue rising 11% year over year to $6.4 billion, supported by 4% underlying organic growth and adjusted EPS up 11% to $1.85. The Risk & Insurance Services segment led gains with 13% revenue growth to $3.9 billion, fueled by strong results at Marsh and continued momentum in reinsurance through Guy Carpenter, while the Consulting segment grew 9% to $2.5 billion, driven by Mercer and Oliver Wyman. 

Adjusted operating income increased 13% to $10 million, with margins expanding about 30 basis points, reflecting improved efficiency. The company also announced a major rebranding initiative to operate under the unified name “Marsh” starting in 2026, alongside strategic operational restructuring and $400 million in share buybacks, underscoring confidence in long-term growth and profitability.

Marsh & McLennan has notably underperformed its peer, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s (AJG21.8% gains on a YTD basis and 21.4% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 24 analysts covering the MMC stock, the overall consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $213.40 suggests a 16.3% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MMC 183.45 +0.75 +0.41%
Marsh & Mclennan Companies
XLF 53.33 +0.38 +0.72%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
AJG 247.62 -0.90 -0.36%
Arthur J. Gallagher & Company

Most Popular News

A U_S_ banknote that is digitally warped by Ruslan Lytvyn via Shutterstock 1
JEPI, the Covered Call ETF That Started a Mania, Is a Fallen Star. Here’s What Comes Next.
Bull on Wall Street by Alexander Naumann via Pixabay 2
Dan Ives Says These Are the Top 3 Stocks to Buy Right Now
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 3
Unusual Activity in Oracle Corp Put Options Highlights ORCL Stock's Value
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
Up 130% In a Year, How High Can Broadcom Stock Go?
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 5
Tesla Stock Is a ‘Must Own’ Now Before ‘Hundreds of Billions in Value’ Changes Hands, According to This 1 Analyst
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot