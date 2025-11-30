Barchart.com
Is Marathon Petroleum Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
A company logo for Marathon Petroleum by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock
A company logo for Marathon Petroleum by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock

Findlay, Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) operates as an integrated downstream energy company. With a market cap of $58.2 billion, Marathon Petroleum operates through Refining & Marketing and Midstream segments.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally referred to as “large-cap stocks.” Marathon Petroleum fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding the threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the energy sector.

MPC stock touched its 52-week high of $202.29 on Nov. 14 and is currently trading 4.2% below that peak. Meanwhile, the stock has surged 8.1% over the past three months, outpacing the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI4.6% uptick during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Marathon Petroleum has outperformed over the longer term as well. MPC stock prices have soared 38.9% on a YTD basis and 24.7% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the Dow’s 12.2% gains in 2025 and 6.7% uptick over the past year.

MPC stock has traded mostly above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early May and mid-May, respectively, underscoring its bullish trend.

www.barchart.com

Marathon Petroleum’s stock prices plunged 6.1% in the trading session following the release of its lackluster Q3 results on Nov. 4. Its topline for the quarter grew 1.3% year-over-year to $35.8 billion, beating the Street’s expectations. However, the company’s sales and other operating revenues dropped 85 bps compared to the year-ago quarter, and the topline gains came purely from income from investments. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS of $3.01 missed the consensus estimates by 3.2%.

Nonetheless, MPC has significantly outperformed its peer Phillips 66’s (PSX20.2% gains in 2025 and 2.7% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 19 analysts covering the MPC stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $202.28 suggests a 4.4% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

