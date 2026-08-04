A Palantir Deal May Boost Mercury System’s Efficiency, But Don’t Rush to Buy MRCY Stock

Mercury Systems (MRCY) has partnered with Palantir Technologies (PLTR) to automate factory operations and material planning, aiming to accelerate delivery of critical defense technology for U.S. military programs. The collaboration supports the Department of Defense's push to boost throughput and shorten delivery timelines for essential components across the defense industrial base.

Through two initial workflows, Mercury will streamline material planning and reduce manual workloads, strengthening its ability to scale production without extending delivery times or driving up costs. By integrating its data sources onto Palantir's Foundry platform, Mercury aims to speed up design and delivery processes to meet growing customer demand.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems is an Andover, Massachusetts-based global defense technology company founded in 1981 and led by CEO William Ballhaus. The company designs and delivers mission-critical processing technology for aerospace and defense applications, including signal processing, secure computing, storage, networking, and display solutions, serving prime contractors across missile, C4I, space, and electronic warfare programs.

Mercury's proprietary common processing architecture and vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities provide a durable competitive moat in an increasingly complex and digitized defense landscape. With a record $1.6 billion backlog, expanding Phoenix manufacturing capacity, and three consecutive quarters of improving execution, Mercury Systems is delivering one of the most compelling defense electronics turnaround stories in the small-cap universe.

Mercury Stock Surges

Mercury shares reached an all-time high of $128.45 this need past July 6, before pulling back to approximately $99 as of late July 2026. The high represented a 147.7% surge from its 52-week low of $51.86. The stock has a 52-week range of $51.86 to $128.45 with a current market capitalization of $5.83 billion.

Compared to the S&P 600 Small-Cap Index ($IQY), which has broadly advanced on improving economic sentiment and defense spending tailwinds in 2026, MRCY has dramatically outperformed its benchmark year-to-date (YTD) of 44.9%, delivering double the index's returns of 22.5% YTD.

Mercury Results Outperform Expectations

Mercury Systems reported Q3 fiscal 2026 revenue of $235.8 million, up 11.5% year-over-year (YOY), handily beating the analyst consensus of $214.1 million by 12.06%. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.27, crushing the $0.06 analyst estimate by 350% and representing a significant acceleration from $0.06 in the prior-year quarter. Domestic revenue accounted for 88% of total revenue and grew 17% YOY, with the largest booking contributions coming from missile, C4I, and space programs.

Mercury achieved a record total backlog of approximately $1.6 billion as of March 27, up 17.9% YOY, with $891 million representing orders expected to convert to revenue within the next 12 months. Net working capital declined $18.7 million YOY and has been reduced by $225 million, or 34%, from its Q1 fiscal 2024 peak, a critical sign of operational discipline. Additionally, the company expanded its Phoenix, Arizona facility by an additional 50,000 square feet and acquired SolderMask, a specialized process technology provider integral to key ramping programs.

Management raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA margin outlook to mid-teens from prior guidance and now expects annual revenue growth to approach mid-single digits, with positive free cash flow anticipated in Q4 fiscal 2026, a meaningful milestone for a company that has been cash flow negative through its restructuring cycle. CEO Bill Ballhaus highlighted that approximately $25 million of revenue and $15 million of adjusted EBITDA were accelerated from Q4 into Q3 due to improved supply execution. He also reaffirmed confidence in the multi-year demand outlook driven by rising global defense budgets, accelerating missile production requirements, and the increasing digitization of battlefield electronics across NATO and Indo-Pacific theater priorities.

Is MRCY Stock a Buy After the Palantir Deal?

The Palantir partnership underscores Mercury's push to modernize its supply chain and reduce delivery friction for defense customers, a strategic positive as demand for critical military technologies accelerates. Still, Wall Street remains cautiously optimistic rather than overwhelmingly bullish. MRCY carries a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating among 10 analysts, including six "Strong Buy," one "Moderate Buy," two "Hold," and one "Strong Sell." The mean price target of $106.56 is roughly in line with the current market price, suggesting limited near-term upside despite the operational improvements this partnership could unlock.