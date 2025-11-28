Barchart.com
Cotton Starting Friday with Slight Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Cotton on branches by Marina Fedorova via iStock
Cotton on branches by Marina Fedorova via iStock
Cotton price action is steady to 5 points higher so far on Friday morning. Futures were up 30 to 99 34 points in the nearby contracts on Wednesday. Crude oil futures were up 60 cents per barrel at $58.55 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.069 lower to $99.520. The markets will be closed on Thursday.

The November 25 online auction from The Seam showed 6,457 bales sold at an average price of 59.97 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points on Monday at 74.35 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 11/25 with the certified stocks level at 20,344 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.80 cents/lb last week, down 103 points from the previous week. 

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 62.77, up 34 points, currently unch

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 64.57, up 34 points, currently up 5 points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65.75, up 32 points, currently up 3 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

