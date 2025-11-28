Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

How Is Southern's Stock Performance Compared to Other Utilities Stocks?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Southern Company logo-by 360b via Shutterstock
Southern Company logo-by 360b via Shutterstock

Atlanta, Georgia-based Southern Company (SO) engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. With a market cap of $99.4 billion, Southern operates as one of the largest utility companies in the U.S. and serves millions of customers in Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, and other states.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally referred to as “large-cap stocks.” Southern fits right into that category. Given the company’s extensive operations and influence and dominance in the utilities space, its valuation above this mark is unsurprising.

Southern touched its all-time high of $100.83 on Oct. 16, and is currently trading 10.5% below that peak. Meanwhile, SO stock prices have declined 3.1% over the past three months, lagging behind the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLU5.6% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Southern has underperformed the broader utilities space over the longer term as well. SO stock prices have gained 9.6% in 2025 and observed 1% uptick over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLU’s 18.9% surge on a YTD basis and 8.6% returns over the past year.

Southern dropped below its 50-day moving average in late October and below its 200-day moving average in early November, underscoring its recent downturn.

www.barhcart.com

Southern’s stock prices gained 1.7% in the trading session following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 results on Oct. 30. Driven by notable growth in fuel and non-fuel, retail and wholesale electric revenues, natural gas revenues, and other revenues, the company’s overall topline grew 7.5% year-over-year to $7.8 billion, beating the Street’s expectations by 3.8%. Further, its adjusted EPS surged 11.9% year-over-year to $1.60, surpassing the consensus estimates by a notable 6.7%.

However, Southern has also underperformed compared to its peer NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NEE19.3% surge in 2025 and 10.4% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 24 analysts covering Southern stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” As of writing, its mean price target of $100.83 suggests an 11.7% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 89.99 +1.18 +1.33%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
SO 90.24 +0.95 +1.06%
Southern Company
NEE 85.54 +0.71 +0.84%
Nextera Energy

Most Popular News

A U_S_ banknote that is digitally warped by Ruslan Lytvyn via Shutterstock 1
JEPI, the Covered Call ETF That Started a Mania, Is a Fallen Star. Here’s What Comes Next.
Occidental Petroleum Corp_ billboard- by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 2
Occidental Petroleum Could Hike Its Dividend - Price Target is At Least 21% Higher
New York Stock Exchange NYSE in Manhattan by 4kclips via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Fall Back as Nvidia Drags Chip Makers Lower
Image of Elon Musk by Alessia Pierdomenico via Shutterstock 4
‘These Chips Will Profoundly Change the World’ and ‘Save Lives.’ Elon Musk Doubles Down on AI Chips as TSLA Stock Stagnates YTD.
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
S&P Futures Tick Lower With Focus on U.S. Retail Sales and PPI Data
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot