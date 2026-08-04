Hogs See Mixed Action to Start the Week

Lean hog futures saw mixed action on Monday with nearby contracts down $1.32 to $1.12 higher in the deferreds. New short interest was noted, with open interest rising 1,939 contracts, mainly in the nearbys. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $99.45 on Monday afternoon down 96 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 21 cents on July 30 at $98.23.
USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was up 90 cents in the Monday afternoon report, at $100.91. The loin, butt, and rib primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 430,000 head. That is 10,000 head above the previous Monday and 2,806 head more than the same Monday last year.
Aug 26 Hogs closed at $97.525, down $1.325,
Oct 26 Hogs closed at $83.675, down $1.175
Dec 26 Hogs closed at $75.350, down $0.325,
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.