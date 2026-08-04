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Cattle Look to Tuesday After Fading to Start August

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Single cow with number tag in ear by Mabel Amber, who will one day via Pixabay
Single cow with number tag in ear by Mabel Amber, who will one day via Pixabay

Live cattle futures were 7 to 72 cents lower across most contracts on Monday, fading early gains. Open interest was down 998 contracts. Cash trade was at $232-233 last week, with a few at $235. Early bids surfaced near $233 on Monday, but no volume was reported. Feeder cattle futures saw losses of 20 cents to $2.40.  The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $1.06 on July 31 to $346.89. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction showed 2,662 head sold, with prices listed $5-10 higher on steers and +$5-15 on heifers. Calves were steady on steers, with heifer calves up $10-15.

NASS Crop Progress data showed the US pasture rating at 25% gd/ex, dropping 4% from the week prior. The Brugler500 index fell 11 points to 259.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Monday afternoon report. Choice boxes were up $5.35 at $366.73, with Select $1.78 lower to $344.45. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday was estimated at 90,000 head. That is down 2,000 head from the previous Monday and 11,616 head below the same week last year.

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $231.100, down $0.650,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $226.725, down $0.525,

Dec 26 Live Cattle  closed at $226.225, down $0.725,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $347.825, down $0.200,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $342.550, down $1.225,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $333.700, down $1.650,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEZ26 226.225s -0.725 -0.32%
Live Cattle
LEV26 226.725s -0.525 -0.23%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 231.100s -0.650 -0.28%
Live Cattle
GFU26 342.550s -1.225 -0.36%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 347.825s -0.200 -0.06%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 333.700s -1.650 -0.49%
Feeder Cattle

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