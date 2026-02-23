This Penny Stock Is Building a Strategic Silver Reserve. Should You Buy Shares Now to Bet on a Run in Silver Prices?

Silver is trading in territory that would have sounded outlandish not long ago. One widely followed 2026 outlook now points to the metal spiking toward $150 per ounce, with a new “floor” projected in the $65 to $70 range. Meanwhile, the March 2026 silver futures (SIH26) contract currently changes hands around $86. That kind of price action has turned silver into a high‑octane way to express views.

Into that kind of setup steps a tiny AI‑focused data‑center company that wants to bolt a strategic silver reserve onto its already aggressive Bitcoin (BTCUSD) heavy balance sheet. Hyperscale Data (GPUS) has outlined a plan to gradually accumulate up to 100,000 ounces of silver over time.

The pitch is simple enough on the surface. Instead of just buying bullion or a fund, the idea is to ride a deeply discounted penny stock that could get outsized torque from a sustained run in silver prices. The real question is whether that setup offers smart optionality or simply concentrates risk. Let’s find out.

Hyperscale Data's Discounted Balance Sheet

Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Hyperscale Data operates data‑center and digital infrastructure services while increasingly leaning on a treasury story that now includes silver and Bitcoin exposure. Hyperscale Data is valued at roughly $57.9 million by market capitalization and pays a monthly cash dividend of about $0.27 per share on its 13.00% Series D cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock.

GPUS stock traded at nearly $0.18 as of Feb. 20, with a year-to-date (YTD) loss of 2.5% and a 52‑week decline of 94%.

This setup leaves GPUS stock trading at a razor‑thin 0.03 times price‑to‑sales (P/S) ratio against a sector median of 2 times and at a price‑to‑book ratio of 0.44 times versus a sector median of 3 times. That signals that the market is pricing in heavy execution risk.

Hyperscale Data’s profile rests on financials that still show a business struggling to turn scale into sustainable profits. The most recent earnings release on Nov. 17 detailed results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025. Loss per share came in at $0.39. The report also showed sales of $24.33 million, representing a year-over-year (YOY) decline of 6%. That tells investors that top‑line momentum is not yet following the silver and Bitcoin narrative.

The company's report also highlighted a net loss of $13.01 million, even though net income growth improved by 32%. That simply means that losses narrowed versus the prior-year period but remain substantial. The quarter further revealed operating cash flow at -$24.81 million, a loss that swelled greatly YOY. Hyperscale also reported a jump in net cash flow to $22.67 million, reflecting the impact of capital markets activity and balance‑sheet maneuvers.

A Silver‑Backed and Bitcoin‑Heavy Treasury Bet

Hyperscale Data is trying to turn its balance sheet into the story. The company has laid out a formal strategic silver reserve program , targeting the acquisition of up to 100,000 ounces of silver over time, with purchases funded from existing capital and other liquidity and executed gradually rather than in one big splash.

The digital‑asset push is already sizable. The company disclosed a Bitcoin treasury of 600.5299 BTC , sourced from both mining and open‑market purchases, worth about $41.3 million at mid‑February prices, alongside roughly $46.3 million in cash and restricted cash. This combination of Bitcoin and cash totaled approximately $87.6 million, which represented about 137% of the company’s market capitalization based on the Feb. 13 closing price, effectively making GPUS stock trade below the value of its cash and Bitcoin stack.

Funding all of this requires capital access, and the company has leaned on the equity markets to keep its strategy moving. An at‑the‑market (ATM) offering of preferred stock gives it a mechanism to issue preferred shares into the market as conditions allow and channel proceeds into its broader treasury and growth plans. The company has also issued new Class A common shares , including 8.75 million shares via preferred and Class B conversions, plus another 2.26 million shares from a convertible note in late 2025, taking the Class A share count to 188.94 million as of Oct. 9, 2025.

No Street Targets, No Safety Net

The silver‑reserve headline might sound like a clean way to express a silver view through a penny stock. The reality is the market has very little “Street framing” to lean on here. Earnings estimates are not available for GPUS stock, so there is no forward EPS baseline on which to anchor expectations. Analyst ratings are also not available for GPUS .

Hyperscale Data stock is not a neat silver proxy. It is a stressed microcap trying to turn a fragile equity into a treasury‑driven story built around silver and Bitcoin, while the core business still loses money and leans on fresh capital. This matters for a stock pitching a strategic silver reserve of up to 100,000 ounces. Without estimates and ratings, the focus shifts to treasury disclosures, funding activity, and whether silver accumulation truly supports per‑share value.