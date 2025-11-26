Cotton Heads into the Holiday with Gains

Cotton futures were up 30 to 99 34 points in the nearby contracts on Wednesday. Crude oil futures were up 60 cents per barrel at $58.55 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.069 lower to $99.520. The markets will be closed on Thursday.

The November 25 online auction from The Seam showed 6,457 bales sold at an average price of 59.97 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points on Monday at 74.35 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 11/25 with the certified stocks level at 20,344 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.80 cents/lb last week, down 103 points from the previous week.

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 62.77, up 34 points,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 64.57, up 34 points,